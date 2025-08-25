The vestiges of colonialism are difficult to shrug off, but nations still grow in spite of them

The history of human civilization is filled with paradoxes. And perhaps one of the most intriguing of them is the way former colonies and their former colonizers compare with each other in terms of development, after many years. We discover that what had been a relationship of powerful subjugation and intimate domination on the one hand, and asinine submission on the other, often matured into a far more different type of socio-economic relationship. With institutions, language and cultural imprints which the ex-colonialists left behind, that cannot be easily erased, the ex-colonies, utilise these infrastructural facilities, and given time and visionary leadership, outgrow their former masters.

A case study is the history of Rome and Britain, Britain and America, Britain and Canada, and a few other nations across the world whose trajectories demonstrate that colonialism, while it remained painful and enduring in its effects, cannot determine the limits of a people’s potentials or destinies, unless the people themselves allow it. And so, African leaders who are always blaming their ex-colonialists for their woeful failures at nationhood, should take note of this truth.

When Rome conquered Britain in the first century AD, it did more than impose its military superiority on the poor country. It planted its language, culture, architecture, and governance in then Britannia. Roman names, Roman roads and Roman laws altered the landscape and the psyche of the people of ancient Britain. Latin became the official language of administration, religion, and learning for centuries. Even after the fall of the Roman Empire, its legacy persisted in the vocabulary of the English language, the structure of law, and the symbols of authority. To this day, Latin mottos adorn the crests of British universities and institutions of state. Buckingham University, Queen Mary’s University of London, Kings College and many others still cling to Latin inscriptions, not because Rome still rules over them, but because Rome’s influence became their foundation. Even the monarchy itself, with its elaborate ceremonies, is steeped in traditions that trace back to Roman models of imperial power.

Yet, despite this deep imprint, London eventually outgrew Rome. By the time the Renaissance and Industrial Revolution dawned, London had far surpassed Rome in political influence and global reach. Rome, a relic of its imperial past, had become a city of ruins and memories, while London had emerged as the capital of a global empire upon which the sun was said never to set. The colony had, in essence, outgrown the colonizer. The British nation, by dint of hard work, resilience, strategic governance, and economic innovation, turned into a world power that eclipsed its one-time master.

King Charles III heading to Australia for the Commonwealth Nations' Meeting Oct. 2024

The same dynamic unfolded centuries later with Britain’s own colonies. The United States of America, once thirteen struggling colonies along the Atlantic coast, was born in the shadow of British dominance. British laws, the English language, and British town names formed its early identity. Even today, America brims with reminders of its colonial heritage. From New York to New Hampshire, from Cambridge, Massachusetts to Oxford, Mississippi, British names adorn the American map. The legal system, the common law tradition, and the democratic structures of governance all carry the unmistakable stamp of Britain. But despite these lingering vestiges, America charted its own developmental path. Through visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and a fierce determination to shape its destiny, it rose to become not only independent but also a superpower whose influence in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries far outstripped that of Britain.

By the time of the Second World War, the balance of power had shifted decisively. Britain, though still respected, relied heavily on America for its survival, financially and militarily. In the Cold War era and beyond, America stood at the forefront of global leadership, while Britain receded to a secondary role. The former colony had surpassed the colonizer, proving that history’s wheel can always turn full circle.

The history of Canada tells a similar story with a gentler tone. Unlike America’s violent breakaway from British rule, Canada gradually negotiated its independence, step by step. It retained the Queen as head of state and preserved much of its British parliamentary, legal and traditional heritage. Its big cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa still echo with English character, and its education system owes much to Britain. Yet Canada, in its own right, has become one of the most prosperous and stable nations on earth. Its healthcare system, its approach to multiculturalism, and its global reputation for peacekeeping and diplomacy distinguish it from Britain and in some respects places it ahead of its former colonizer in terms of social innovation and inclusivity. The colony, while never entirely severing ties, has matured into equal status and, in some areas, a global leadership role.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 2025

These stories illustrate a pattern that repeats itself across the globe. Colonialism has a way of imprinting deeply on the societies it touches. The language, the institutions, the religions, and the cultural practices of the colonizer sank into the fabric of the colonized nation. These could not simply be erased at independence because they had formed part of the national identity. This is why America, Canada and some African nations, once colonies of European powers, continue to use European languages as official mediums of governance and education. Nigeria, for example, conducts much of its administration in English, a legacy of British rule. Francophone Africa remains bound to France through both language and, to some extent, economic ties. Yet, the persistence of these colonial legacies should not mean stagnation for its former colonies. Instead, it should provide a foundation on which nations can build, adapt, and eventually surpass the achievements of their colonizers.

The key lies in visionary leadership. Nations that have succeeded in outgrowing their colonial past have done so not by rejecting every vestige of that past, but by reimagining it for their own national good. America took British laws and reshaped them into a Constitution that became a model for modern democracy. By the same token, Canada took British parliamentary traditions and blended them with a unique multicultural ethos that has continued to define its national character. India, once Britain’s prized colony, turned the English language into a unifying medium across its diverse linguistic landscape and built a robust democracy that thrives today, with an economy now projected to surpass that of Britain. These examples show that the remnants of colonialism, while enduring, are not shackles on their own. With creativity and determination, they can be turned into stepping stones for national progress. It is also worth noting that colonizers themselves are not static. Just as colonies grow, colonizers also evolve.

Rome never reclaimed its empire, but Italy reinvented itself as a modern state with cultural and economic influence. Britain, though diminished from its imperial height, remains a significant player on the world stage, with contributions in science, education, finance, and culture. The relationship between colonizer and colonized is therefore dynamic, marked by constant shifts in influence. What defines success for a formerly colonized country is not the erasure of its past but the ability to transcend it, to harness its heritage while it foments its own identity.

The enduring presence of colonial symbols, such as Latin mottos, English town names, or inherited institutions can be unsettling for nations still grappling with questions of identity and autonomy. But these symbols also serve as reminders of the resilience of human societies. They show that even under domination, cultures absorb, adapt, and preserve. What I am saying is that the true measure of growth is not in how thoroughly a nation scrubs away its colonial past, but in how it uses that past to shape a vibrant and independent future.

In today’s interconnected world, the examples of America, Canada, India, and even Britain’s own rise from Roman rule offer lessons for other nations still navigating the aftershocks of colonialism. Africa, in particular, stands at such crossroads. The continent carries some of the deepest scars of colonial exploitation, yet it also holds immense potentials. With its youthful population, abundant resources, and growing technological sector, Africa has the tools to outgrow its colonial past. Countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya are already showing signs of leadership in innovation and culture. The challenge now is to ensure governance and vision keep pace with these possibilities. Where leadership falters, colonial legacies can become cycles of dependency. But where leadership is strong, these same legacies can be transformed into platforms for growth.

Colonialism is not destiny. It is only a condition of history. Its marks are indelible but not determinant. Britain carried Rome’s legacy yet it surpassed Rome. America carried Britain’s imprints yet it eclipsed them. Canada, India, and many others show similar trajectories. The common thread is resilience, vision, and the ability to look forward without denying the past. Colonizers may plant the seeds, but it is the former colonies that, with time, choose how to tend the garden. The vestiges of colonialism are quite difficult to shrug off, but history shows that nations grow in spite of them.

They grow because human societies are never fixed. They grow because the drive for freedom, dignity, and self-expression is stronger than the weight of domination. They grow because, while the past may shape the present, it does not dictate the future. Rome fell, Britain rose, America and Canada surpassed, and new nations continue to climb. This cycle will not end, for it is the essence of history: that those who were once subjects can, with visionary leadership, and the people's resilience, become masters of their own destiny, and in time, even become leaders of the world.