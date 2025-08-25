Shai chiefs unveil 2025 Ngmayem Festival

The Shai Traditional Council has launched the 2025 edition of the Ngmayem (Millet) Festival at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, calling for environmental protection, unity, and respect for tradition.

This year's celebration, on the theme: “Protecting Our Environment Through Culture and Tradition,” will begin at Manya Jorpanya and continue through Dodowa, Ayikuma, Kordiabe, and other towns in the Shai State.

Thousands of participants from Ghana and the diaspora are expected to attend.

Speaking at the launch, Nene Okukrubour Teye Kwesi Agyeman V, Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee, emphasized the importance of preserving the historic Dodowa forest.

“We are working with the Shai Osudoku District Assembly and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to develop the forest into an eco-tourism park,” he said. “Our goal is to create a space where visitors can learn about our history while supporting local development.”

He added that discussions were underway with the Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku, Mrs Linda Obenewaa Ocloo, who recently commissioned a study into the forest's potential.

“Environmental conservation is not just about today; it's about safeguarding the future for generations yet unborn,” he stressed.

Mr Ignatius Godfred Dordoe, the District Chief Executive, commended the chiefs and people for their commitment to peace and cultural preservation.

“Where there is peace, development follows,” he said, adding that “We have appointed chiefs to serve on district committees to ensure inclusive decision-making.”

He also urged the youth to support their leaders, noting: “The future of Shai Osudoku rests on your shoulders. As Chairman of DISEC, I will ensure adequate security throughout the celebrations.”

The Ngmayem Festival, meaning “millet Festival,” commemorates the resilience of the Shai people, who relied on millet as their staple food during a seven-year drought until the rains returned.

The Great Harvest of 1892 inspired a thanksgiving celebration, laying the foundation for what is now one of the most culturally significant events in Shai heritage.

Originally celebrated in the Shai Hills, the festival was interrupted following the displacement of the Shai people by colonial authorities.

It was revived in 1959 and has since been observed annually as a symbol of continuity and cultural pride.

