Gov't begins process to construct Bolgatanga Airport

  Sun, 24 Aug 2025
SUN, 24 AUG 2025

The Ministry of Transport has confirmed the start of processes toward the construction of a new airport in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The initiative, according to the Ministry, is part of President John Dramani Mahama’s broader vision to modernise Ghana’s transport sector through enhanced infrastructure, better services, and stronger regulatory systems.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nipke made the announcement during a strategic review workshop held in the Volta Region on Saturday, August 23.

He explained that alongside the Bolgatanga project, government is advancing other key aviation initiatives. Work is currently underway to extend the runway at the Prempeh Agyemang I International Airport in Kumasi to accommodate medium-sized aircraft, a move expected to significantly boost regional air connectivity.

In Accra, Terminal 2 of the Kotoka International Airport is being reconfigured to serve both domestic and international passengers in an effort to improve efficiency and reduce congestion at the nation’s busiest airport.

“We have commenced the process for the construction of a new airport in Bolga in the Upper East Region. Work has also resumed on sections of the Western Railway line from Manso to Huni Valley, which had been halted since December 2024,” the Minister stated.

