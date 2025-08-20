Obuasi High Court throws out K.T. Hammond’s petition against Adansi-Asokwa MP

The Obuasi High Court has dismissed an election petition filed by former Trade and Industry Minister, K.T. Hammond, challenging the victory of Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The ruling, delivered on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, by Justice Kwabena Twumasi, also imposed a fine of GH¢60,000 on Hammond, describing his legal challenge as a waste of the court’s time.

Hammond, who lost the Adansi Asokwa seat by 954 votes—polling 13,275 against Dorani’s 14,229—filed the petition on January 15, 2025.

However, he failed to appear before the court on three consecutive occasions, prompting the judge to proceed with judgment in his absence.

Speaking after the ruling, counsel for the MP, Richard Andy, said the petition lacked any legal merit.

He added that the decision would now allow his client, Hon. Dorani, to fully focus on his mandate as Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa.

Meanwhile, political watchers in the constituency say the ruling brings finality to months of uncertainty surrounding the legitimacy of Mr. Dorani’s mandate.

Some constituents expressed relief, stressing that the prolonged litigation had created divisions and slowed down development initiatives in the area.

Godwin Animli Dzogbazi-Dorani, who is serving his first term in Parliament, has pledged to work towards uniting the people of Adansi Asokwa following the judgment.

In a brief remark, he called on supporters of both parties to “bury the past and focus on the future,” assuring them of his commitment to championing their interests in the legislature.

Legal experts have also highlighted the ruling as a signal to political actors about the importance of respecting electoral outcomes and engaging constructively within the democratic process rather than pursuing frivolous petitions.