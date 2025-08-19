Bawumia Endorsed Evil By Meeting and Hugging Fante Comedy

Leadership is not just about power, eloquence, or occupying the highest seat of government.Even though sadly our values as a people is quickly changing with the moral fabric so worn out.

The governance system entrusted upon us has evolved into one that sadly doesn't truly require a good leader.As of now,political power has become the reserve of the man who has mastered the art of persuasion and not the man who is truly honorable.We will rarely find men with the gift of persuasion blended with character, purpose.However, as our supreme leader John Mahama galantly embodies these qualities,our hopes are not dashed.

When observed critically,the quality of politically leadership has been dwindling with more room created for visionless men,those with complexes that thrive on sensationalism,validation,money and a paled purpose even if they had any.

Forgive my bluntness as I speak from a place of love for this country.I must say that,all too soon,the NPP a political party that chose to represent itself as the loxodonta elephant, that once prided itself as a parade of intellectuals,fine gentleman with visions close enough,has within the last decade been put under siege.

It has become a pale shadow of itself,hijacked by some mediocre men with gargantuan egos,who have also found money by any means necessary. Unfortunately, money never fills the void of greatness,geniuses,men with purpose and character and this is why the party is quickly losing its charm.

I must add that,this hostile takeover has seen the elephant transmogrify into a snake that occasionally sheds off its skin.The party now lacks leadership often mistaking the importance of radicalism for violence,chaos for strategy and still grasping on Machivellian maneuvers that the once dumb political masses now see through.

This is all because the party is now "POOR IN MEN".There are many square pegs in round holes and competent people have either lose the motivation to serve or have been sidelined.

Through the high handedness of Akufo-Addo and his administration doted with untold hardship, the Ghanaian voter has developed the knack to see through issues even the opaque.So the misrepresentation,misinformation by the formerly able agents of propaganda does not look promising and reliable any longer.The charm over the masses has quickly worn out and they demand accountability and transparency.

Greater minds have opined that a man should at least be in his thirties (30) to consider even entrying political because it is believed the faculties of his mind are very functional and could be at its peak.With this I am curious about the age of "Fante Comedy". With exceptions made,the NPP has to carefully reconsider the people it put in leadership as it affects everything.

One would have wished that leaders will be paladins of virtue but this is clearly becoming a dismissed requirement in the party.If a leader mirrors the people it represents then a highly religious country requires leaders that abhor immorality.

This is why I am flabbergasted that a powerful and important leader as Dr. Bawumia will allow himself to be seen as an affront to the virtues this country stands for.

Few days ago,Dr. Bawumia paid his respects to the lost souls in the helicopter crash,supposedly empathising and presenting his condolences publicly.

In another breath,he is seen supporting someone who publicly threatened to decapitate the sitting president and his wife.Is this hypocrisy on his part,an oversight or an unprofessional conduct by his handlers who may have set up the meeting?

I cringe anytime I watch the video of him hugging and smiling profusely with the imbecile "Fante Comedy ".It is very disappointing to see a man of high standing allow himself to be tainted by such miscreants even if it may bring him some political leverage.This is unbecoming of a statesman.

The gravity of the the actions of the TikToker can't be downplayed nor trivialized.Dr. Bawumia’s actions validate the vile behavior of the miscreants and put his own virtues and morality to question as virtue is the sole of leadership and morality is the discipline it requires to thrive.

The NPP has conveniently resorted to clientelism and politically patronage as a path to picking and promoting people to prominence in their party.

People who do unacceptable things to show party loyalty are handsomely rewarded. This is a reason for the rise of some decision makers in the party and it has become the guaranteed way to relevance and prominence in the party.I for one will not be surprised if Fante Comedy and his accomplice become top party executives in the near future for their uncouth behaviour.

However, if it is a lack of judgement on the part of Dr. Bawumia's handlers,they must be reshuffled immediately.I hope he issues an unqualified apology publicly in that regard.

Long Live Mother Ghana.

By Dumenu Charles Selorm