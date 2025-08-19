ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Nobody has travelled via private’ — Mahama’s aide dismisses ‘propaganda’

Headlines Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari
TUE, 19 AUG 2025
Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has dismissed claims that the President’s recent official travels were undertaken by private jet.

President Mahama is on a two-country visit to Japan and Singapore to deepen bilateral relations, expand trade and investment ties, and advance cooperation on shared development priorities.

Since his departure, some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have alleged that the President chartered a flight at a huge cost to the state.

But in a social media post on Tuesday, August 19, Madam Bawa Mogtari described the allegations as false and urged anyone with doubts to verify the facts.

“Let me state this once and without any fear of contradiction or equivocation that nobody has travelled via private jet to Japan or to Singapore.

“If this propaganda is anything to go by, then our democracy is doomed. Matters of presidential travels are matters of public interest and can very easily be checked without generating unnecessary drama,” she wrote.

Her reaction follows a post by Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, who alleged that taxpayers’ money had been used to pay nearly $690,000 for a chartered jet.

“This private jet, M-BAEP, left Accra this morning around 7 a.m. It is estimated to cost $15,000 per hour to rent this flight. Altogether, the cost comes to an incredible $690,000 without including waiting times and/or stopovers,” the MP alleged.

The issue has since sparked national debate over the cost of presidential travel.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Operations at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo I’m surprised at the rate at which petty criminals are being jailed — Prof Ayamg...

11 minutes ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Operations at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo Mahama’s amnesty to 998 prisoners timely and uplifting — Prof Ayamga-Adongo

11 minutes ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Committee has been set up to probe assault on Ridge Hospital staff in a week — H...

1 hour ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 19 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 19

1 hour ago

Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe Names of 998 prisoners given presidential amnesty must be made public — Larry Do...

1 hour ago

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah GTEC should also regulate religious titles and institutions — Dr. Palgrave Boaky...

1 hour ago

Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari ‘Nobody has travelled via private’ — Mahama’s aide dismisses ‘propaganda’

1 hour ago

Convenor of the Anti-Galamsey Coalition, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey EOCO should arrest NDC’s Abanga Yakubu and Joseph Yamin — Ken Ashigbey

4 hours ago

AP / Julia Demaree Nikhinson Zelensky-Putin peace talks on the table after Washington summit

13 hours ago

Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line