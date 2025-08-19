Lawyer Yaw Anokye Frimpong offers condolences

Lawyer Yaw Anokye Frimpong a renowned historian paid a courtesy visit to Ghana's Ambassador to the Netherlands, H.E. Francis Danti Kotia, at the Ghanaian Embassy in The Hague, to offer condolences following a tragic helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including key government officials. The crash occurred while the officials were en route to an event focused on combating illegal mining in Ghana's Ashanti region.

During his stay in the Netherlands, Lawyer Frimpong has been engaging with the country's history, visiting notable landmarks such as:

The Waag : A historic building in Amsterdam

: A historic building in Amsterdam The West-Indisch Huis : A significant location related to the Dutch West India Company

: A significant location related to the Dutch West India Company National Monument dedicated to the History of Slavery : Located in Oosterpark, this monument commemorates the painful history of slavery in the Netherlands

: Located in Oosterpark, this monument commemorates the painful history of slavery in the Netherlands The Coymanshuis : A museum showcasing art and history

: A museum showcasing art and history The Rijksmuseum: Featuring exhibits on the Dutch involvement in the transatlantic slave trade on the Gold Coast

Lawyer Frimpong has been vocal about reframing the narrative around this dark period in history, arguing that the term "trade" is misplaced when one side didn't benefit equally. He believes that for an exchange to be considered a trade, both Africa and Europe should have derived mutual benefits.

This visit and engagement are part of a documentary project titled "Setting the Record Straight," involving:

Ra Pengel

Guilly Koster

MSc Kofi Ogün

Glenda Vijzelman

Mitchell Esajas of The Black Archives

Samuel Lartey of Akwaaba Holland Foundation

From Akwaaba Holland