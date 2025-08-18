Expections At United Nation General Assembly 80th Session Kudus Research And Advocacy Center Perspective

th Session by way of anticipate and forecasting possibly to discuss major issues at the UNGA and also at the United Nation Security Council among other issues of interest to the United Nation General Assembly 80th Session.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote.

The UNGA also makes key decisions for the UN, including:appointing the Secretary-General on the recommendation of the Security Council,electing the non-permanent members of the Security Council and approving the UN budget

The Assembly meets in regular sessions from September to December each year, and thereafter as required. It discusses specific issues through dedicated agenda items or sub-items, which lead to the adoption of resolutions.Sitting arrangements in the General Assembly Hall change for each session.The 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80) will open on Tuesday, 9 September 2025. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 23 September 2025.Currently United Nation General Assembly General Secretary is Antonio Guterres and presiding president Annalena Baerbock former Foreign Affairs Minister of Germany as her elections came at the time when Western Europe takes the helm of the world body

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), scheduled to open on September 9, 2025, is expected to focus on strengthening the UN's role in addressing global challenges, particularly in the areas of peace, security, sustainable development, and human rights. Discussions will likely center around reinvigorating the UN system, reforming its structures, and enhancing its effectiveness in the face of contemporary issues.

This piece consist of two parts of which the first part will consist of general expectations and anticipations on key issues to be looked into at the United Nations General Assembly 80th Session and the second part will look into detailed specific expectations from our perspective as an organization

Firstly Kudus Research and Advocacy Center will like to look in general expectations by way of key ideas and focus areas,the first expectation at the United Nation General Assembly 80th Session is expected to look into Strengthening the UN System and Multilateralism where focus will be on Reforms:UNGA 80 is anticipated to address comprehensive reforms to modernize the UN, making it more agile, data-driven, and digitally innovative. This includes reviewing how mandates are implemented, examining potential structural changes, and realigning programs. Multilateral Cooperation: Another key expectation is to strengthen multilateral cooperation and partnerships, emphasizing the need for collective action to tackle global challenges. UN80 Initiative:The Secretary-General's UN80 Initiative, launched in March 2025, will likely be a central theme, focusing on transforming the way the UN operates to be looked into ineligibly.

Secondly Kudus Research and Advocacy Center expects another key issues like Advancing Peace, Security, and Human Rights, we start with Peace and Security:UNGA 80 is expected to focus on strengthening the UN's peace and security architecture and facilitating progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Human Rights:The session will likely emphasize the universality of human rights and the need to advance them comprehensively.Addressing Conflicts:A priority will be placed on finding solutions to ongoing conflicts and preventing future ones.

Thirdly Kudus Research and Advocacy Center another key issues expected to be looked into by United Nation General Assembly 80th session is Promoting Sustainable Development and Addressing Global Challenges:2030 agenda:Efforts will be made to advance sustainable development in line with the 2030 Agenda, including addressing the triple planetary crisis (climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution). Financing for Development:The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) will be a key event, aiming to mobilize resources for sustainable development. Social Development:The Second World Summit for Social Development is also expected to be a significant event, focusing on social inclusion and well-being.

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center finally in this first part expects that the UNGA to look into key issues in the area of Global Digital Compact:The development and adoption of a Global Digital Compact is expected, focusing on the digital landscape and its impact on various aspects of global affairs. Declaration for Future Generations:A Declaration for Future Generations is also planned, aiming to ensure the well-being and rights of generations to come. Transparency and Inclusivity:Emphasis will be placed on transparency in the UN system, including the selection process for the new Secretary-General, and on ensuring that all member states, civil society, and youth have a voice in decision-making. The 80th session of the UN General Assembly will be a crucial moment for the international community to reaffirm its commitment to the UN Charter and to work together to address the complex challenges facing the world

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center in the second part of this piece focus will be on specification and anticipation of things to happen, we expects Russia Ukraine war to dominant the the 80th session where visiting world leaders will take tense in sharing their perspective on the impact of the war on the economy global insecurities and peace, concerns would be raised on the morality behind the Russia unjust invasion of Ukraine, ways the war can be resolved, despite US president Donald J Trump administration efforts in resolving the war with numerous engagement of his advisors with both Russia Ukraine and other major stakeholders, and his recently meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin on August 15,2025 in Alaska summit dumb as Pursuing Peace yielded no significant results of the ceasefire needed as a first step towards ending the war, hence more pressure from US Europe and its western allies by way of sanctions embargoes and bans on Russia, not only that US Europe and its western allies will be putting more efforts by way of galvanizing gathering increasing more resources and military aid for Ukraine in hope of helping Ukraine defend itself despite such moves have been made in numerous ways the will still be pushing for more, sources close to the US president Donald J Trump suggest that he and his western allies at extreme case scenario could call for United Nation General Assembly to invoke Russia permanent member status at the United Nation Security Council and put more sanctions to Russia and other countries who still trade with Russia will also receive high tariffs imposition from the US

Kudus Research and Advocacy another expectation to dominant the UNGA 80th session is that of the Middle East never ending insecurities that have bedeviled the region and the world at large especially that of Israel Hamas conflict that saw dozens perished, calls for hostage release humanitarian issues in Gaza as its was at verge of facing famine, how humanitarian aid can reach Gaza, ceasefire and ultimate peace in the region, but the most important in the Middle East and its related issues would be that of recognition of Palestine statehood as many countries including France Canada the Netherlands UK among others have pledge and made moves towards recognizing Palestine as a state , that we expect to get much attention for will divide the UNGA 80th session into anti Palestine statehood and Pro Palestine statehood, the big wings like the United State holds contrary view to their other western allies siding with Israel that was evident when both US and Israel boycotted the three days summit on Israel Palestine peace and state solution humanitarian aid into Gaza among others in July 28-30. hence we anticipate a pro Palestine and Pro Israel division at the 80th session of which they will be boycotts walkout to either side when each leadership mounts the podium

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center also expect a heated arguments on trade and tariff issues of which the US president Donald J Trump new tariff regime would be subjected to serious debates as many countries would be weighing into its impact on global economy in terms of exports and imports supply chain distractions inflation among other areas it might affect that would force many countries to redefine its trade policies by way of new tariff regime trade arrangements and agreements with other countries that for sure it would be evident in almost all world leaders that mount the podium of the United Nation General Assembly 80th session and their sideline meetings, where calls would be made on UNGA and the World Trade Organization to look into putting regulations in place to check global trade especially tariffs as US president Donald J Trump new tariff regime serves as a wake up call to all

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center another expectation is that of Global economy and its related indicators where every world leader who mount the podium topmost priority would be accounting his/her stewardship to his/her country and the UNGA 80th session economic gains prosperity made so far since in power, jobs created unemployment rates inflation GDP and other economic indicators will be looked into, major policies and programs that his/her administration is running, key highlights of the various sectors of the economy from Agriculture to Health Education Trade Commerce among others will be made know the UNGA 80th session

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center also expects the 80th session of the United Nation General Assembly to be dominated by the never ending Migrants crisis where every world leader would be elaborating his/her policies and programs towards ways of resolving the migrants crisis both in their speeches delivered at the General Assembly and their sideline meetings in hope of find insolation to the migrants crisis in their own way

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center also expects UNGA 80th session to look into protection of Marine resources and disputed waters where disputed waters of interest to the session especially at the United Nation Security Council will be look into intensely, ways of resolving these disputes not only disputed waters but territorial or border disputes would be look into ranging from the most recent Thailand Cambodia, India Kashmir Pakistan Kashmir Taiwan China South China sea, Rwanda backed M23 rebels DR Congo border disputes among others relating to disputed waters and border disputes

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center also expects another key issue to dominant the UNGA 80th session is that of Artificial Intelligence Modern and Advance technology of which world leaders would be looking into its acquisition as a new or emerging technology accessibility affordability and availability will be look into both at the General Assembly podium and their sideline meetings policies programs and regulations towards it all are expected to be looked into at the 80th session

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center also expect Climate Change and Climate action to dominate the 80th session of the United Nation General Assembly where the world leaders will be calling on more actions towards climate change, resources and funding towards achieving zero emission despite the current US president Donald J Trump administration have little or no interest in Climate Change hence will face serious challenges regarding funding its programs and policies as funding from US the biggest contributor of UN major activities and programs will not like to put their money in that sector hence we expect that the UNGA 80th session should not sit unconcern regarding soliciting funding, other funding sources should be look for to be dedicated towards achieving zero emission and other Climate Climate goals set

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center also expects the United Nation General Assembly 80th Session to look into Sustainable development Goals SDG of which each world leader who mount the podium will explain and substantiate their countries major policies and programs towards achieving the Sustainable Developments Goals progress made so far and areas or sectors that needs more attention resources and funding to be achieved, expectation would be high on developing and third world countries on these subject matter of which they would be expecting developed countries donors and financiers to help them by way of aids grants sponsorship towards achieving these SDG’s

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center expect the United Nation 80th session to look into Democracy and constitutional rule where every world leader who mounts the podium will give detailed if not democratic activities and process of his/her country but the constitutional rule used in governing his/her country, Highly developed democratic and constitution rule countries like the United State European countries among others would be looking at making more resources funding and financing projects and programs of developing democratic countries who are willing and shows positive signs and indicators of democracy and constitutional rule, developing democracy especially in Sub Sahara Africa countries who recently faces rampant military dictatorship take over by way of coups completing undermining any democratic process in the country and change to dictatorship with little or no constitution rule in places countries like Burkina Faso Mali Guinea Bissau in Africa Haiti Myanmar among others will be a watchful eyes at the UNGA 80th session with calls for them to return to democratic civilian rule and rule of law, also developing democracy in Africa like Cape Verde Seychelles South Africa Ghana Botswana Namibia Mauritius who are doing well and are in the right path in terms of democracy and constitutional rule practices would definitely will be in the good books of developed democracy in the Western world who would be willing to partner invest in these countries and above all make aids readily available to them towards enhancing democracy and rule of law practices

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center expect the United Nation General Assembly 80th session to look into Human Right Poverty alleviation and ending hunger, where global human rights of great concern to the world will be looked into by any world leader who mounts the podium to address the General Assembly, the basic fundamental human rights of each country made know policies and programs towards bettering and enhancing them, also the humanitarian crisis in war ravaging countries of which refugees are treated like animals whose basic fundamental human rights are violated like that in the Middle East Gaza Sudan Somalia Eritrea Central Africa Republic Haiti Myanmar Bangladesh among others look into , another human right issue expected to be looked into is that Myanmar junta massacre of Rohingya Muslim minority, Uighur Muslim minority going through inhumane treatments by China in the Xinhurs region with artificial insemination which intends to regulate their population through birth control, Greenland Denmark force contraception by insemination of birth control to suppress their population , Afghanistan women rights violation in public spaces and the world of work, girl child education, respect of minority groups like the LGBTQ+ community among others policies programs and regulations put in place by these countries in hope of solving them, Poverty alleviation and ending hunger expectations are that the world leaders especially from developing and third world countries with low GDP will be highlighting key policies and programs towards poverty alleviation and ending hunger in hope of getting funding resources and other forms of aid towards achieving them, also developed or wealthy countries leaders will be looking to use the opportunity to partner sponsor and finance poverty alleviation and hunger ending quest countries whom they feels at long last will resolve their domestic problems as a result of these unresolved issues of others for instance the United State and it Western allies in Europe will be looking to invest in poverty alleviation and ending hunger programs and policies of countries mostly seen as most origin of its migrants who move to their countries in search of greener pastures due to high rate of poverty and hunger in these countries if not to end but minimize such problem

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center expects the United Nation Security Council to look into various sectors of global insecurities of concern in hope of resolving it ranging from Russia Ukraine War Middle East peace efforts Israel Hamas Iran Syria Yemen wars, in Africa M23 Rebels and DR Congo , Sudan conflicts Eritrea, Ethiopia Libya Central Africa Republic in Asia North Korea nuclear threats, South China sea disputes Taiwan sovereignty and its related matters, Myanmar Junta Rohingya Muslim minority massacre, Latin America Haiti gang violence, Drug trafficking and its related violence especially in Colombia Mexico among others, the Pacific etc

Kudus Research and Advocacy center also expect the United Nation General Assembly to be filled with variety of cultural religious gender and race of which every body will display their culture through their physical appearance in either their dressing how they talk present themselves and relates to others will clearly be manifested and easily be determine from the continent and country that one is from, which we expect it will be visual at the 80th session of the UNGA where Africans when seen can easily be identified through their looks likewise that of Arabs Asians Europeans and other western countries

In Conclusion Kudus Research and Advocacy Center expects diverse views of policy and program directions at the United Nation General Assembly 80th session of which geopolitical division will be clearly seen through their stands and views of major issues, rhetoric provocations and at extreme insults at the General Assembly, disagreements are bound to happen walkouts and boycotts of specific world leaders who mounts the podium to address the United Nation General Assembly will also be witness of which world leader from Israel during his term to address the UNGA Palestine leadership their delegations and other world leaders who supports their bid for statehood and two state solution will walkout or boycott their address to the General Assembly likewise that of Palestine leaders term same way Israel leadership its delegations and pro Israel countries will also boycott, same expected to happen between Russia and Ukraine, Saudi Arabia Yemen,India Pakistan Thailand Cambodia among others, not only boycotts but some world leaders or countries term to address the United Nation General Assembly will see the General Assembly if not fill to capacity but almost fill to respectable number like the United State of America president Donald J Trump because a major contributor and number one global economy every country will like to hear what are at stake as a country who dictates the pace of global issues any country will not like to miss the opportunity of listening to them and other world leaders term of addressing the the General Assembly will be seen almost empty for they are seen to have little impact at the UNGA, another expectation will be that a lot of sideline meetings of which activist advocates business community will explore, the United Nation Secretary general Antonio Guterres is expected to be very busy in meeting almost all world leader attending even when for not sideline meetings but a simple welcome through handshake as UN protocols dictates expected of him for all the 193 countries leadership, another country president who would be more busy in sideline meetings will be that of the United State President Donald J Trump where all major global trading partners will like to either meet with him or his representative in hope of looking to his administration new tariffs regime that redefine and revolutionize global trade dealings and practices for a better deal for its respective countries among others. Unanimous stands on major issues at the General Assembly is not expected neither do we expect all world leaders to be on the same page in every issues but we advised that it should be moderate when any disagreements and contrary views are going to be held on issues, but most importantly we expect the 80th session of the United Nation General Assembly to be successful despite they would be disagreement boycotts geopolitical division and quest for supremacy global dominance.

Sign By:

Yussif Abdul Kudus

Founder & Executive Director

Kudus Research and Advocacy Center

+233(0)245535151

Cc:

All Media Outlets

United Nation General Assembly 80th Session

United Nation Secretary General

United Nation General Assembly 80th Session Presiding President

United Nation Representation in Ghana