Five dead in Asuboi crash on Kumasi–Accra highway

  Sat, 16 Aug 2025
A tragic accident at Asuboi, near Suhum on the Kumasi–Accra highway, has claimed the lives of at least five people after a Sprinter bus crashed on Saturday, August 16.

The bus, registered GW-5535-24, was reportedly traveling at high speed when one of its tyres suddenly burst. Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control, sending the vehicle careening off course before overturning.

The impact was devastating. Five passengers died on the spot, while several others sustained critical injuries. Survivors were left trapped in the wreckage until bystanders rushed to assist.

Emergency responders arrived about half an hour later, evacuating the injured to the Suhum Government Hospital for urgent treatment. Police have begun investigations into the cause of the crash, though speeding combined with tyre failure has been cited as the likely trigger.

The Asuboi stretch of the highway has long been notorious for deadly crashes, with safety advocates repeatedly warning against overspeeding and poor vehicle maintenance on the busy route linking Ghana’s two largest cities.

