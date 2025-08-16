E/R: Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge, cuts access to communities

A heavy downpour in the early hours of Saturday, August 16, 2025, has washed away the bridge over the Gyele River at Bontibor in the Eastern Region, leaving the farming community cut off from surrounding towns.
Residents of Bontibor, who rely heavily on agriculture, now face major challenges transporting their produce to nearby markets and neighboring communities. The collapse of the bridge has also disrupted access to Nkwanta, the municipal capital, as well as other towns within the enclave.
With the main route severed, travelers are left with only one alternative path through Pusupu and Brewaniase — a significantly longer journey that adds to the community’s hardship.
The destruction of the bridge is the latest tragedy to befall Bontibor, compounding the struggles of residents who depend on reliable road networks for their livelihoods.