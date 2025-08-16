ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge, cuts access to communities

  Sat, 16 Aug 2025
Regional News Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge
SAT, 16 AUG 2025
Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge

A heavy downpour in the early hours of Saturday, August 16, 2025, has washed away the bridge over the Gyele River at Bontibor in the Eastern Region, leaving the farming community cut off from surrounding towns.

Residents of Bontibor, who rely heavily on agriculture, now face major challenges transporting their produce to nearby markets and neighboring communities. The collapse of the bridge has also disrupted access to Nkwanta, the municipal capital, as well as other towns within the enclave.

With the main route severed, travelers are left with only one alternative path through Pusupu and Brewaniase — a significantly longer journey that adds to the community’s hardship.

The destruction of the bridge is the latest tragedy to befall Bontibor, compounding the struggles of residents who depend on reliable road networks for their livelihoods.

816202572233-qulxoba442-1000610409

816202572233-qulxoba442-1000610406

816202572234-k5grj7u3h1-1000610436

816202572234-wbreuhgtto-1000610442

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Secretary General of GFL, Abraham Koomson Helicopter crash was a failed coup plot against Mahama — GFL boss alleges

3 hours ago

Winneba: Police foil armed robbery attempt on MRB Rural Bank Winneba: Police foil armed robbery attempt on MRB Rural Bank

3 hours ago

Dominic Ayine replies Bar Council of England and Wales over call to reinstate Chief Justice Justice Torkornoo Dominic Ayine replies Bar Council of England and Wales over call to reinstate Ch...

3 hours ago

Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus attack Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus a...

3 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godwin Edudzi Tameklo “Can Ghana Bar Association tell what should happen to the Chief Justice of the U...

4 hours ago

Ken Ashigbey Coalition demands state of emergency over galamsey violence clashes

4 hours ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe doubts Ghana’s defence mechanism

4 hours ago

Late Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala Bulsa Chiefs petition GAF to name new military barracks after fallen hero Squadr...

4 hours ago

E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam

4 hours ago

Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line