Beyond Imports: Building Ghana’s Self-Sufficient Pharmaceutical Sector

In an airy boardroom tucked inside the headquarters of Rokmer Pharma, sits with the confidence of a man who knows the delicate balance between vision and pragmatism. As a respected member of both the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy and the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWA), Acheampong is no stranger to the challenges — and the opportunities — shaping Ghana’s pharmaceutical landscape.

“It’s not about abandoning imports or going all-in on local production,” he says to Samuel Kwame Boadu, leaning forward. “It’s about building a resilient hybrid model that guarantees access, affordability, and quality for every Ghanaian.”

For decades, Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector has leaned heavily on imports, with local manufacturing often struggling to compete due to high production costs, inadequate infrastructure, and regulatory bottlenecks. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in this model, sparking renewed calls for local capacity building. Yet, Acheampong argues, the conversation must be more nuanced.

Imports and Local Production: The Twin Engines of Growth

According to Pharm. Richard Acheampong, Founder and Managing Director at Rokmer Pharma, imports remain critical for ensuring the availability of specialized medicines and products not yet viable for local production. But local manufacturing, he insists, is where Ghana’s economic and healthcare sovereignty truly lie.

Rokmer Pharma, he notes, has been actively investing in Ghana-based production facilities, while also maintaining strong import partnerships to guarantee a diverse product portfolio. “Our Feroclear line for iron supplementation, the Klire range of wellness products, and blood tonics like Haemo Forte are examples of how we bridge the gap,” Acheampong explains. “We also distribute everyday essentials like the Clear Inhaler — products that people know, trust, and can afford.”

Affordability Without Compromising Quality

One of Pharm. Acheampong’s most pressing concerns is affordability. In a country where healthcare spending is often out-of-pocket, even basic medicines can be financially out of reach. Rokmer Pharma’s strategy has been to leverage economies of scale from imports while scaling up local production to stabilize prices.

“When we produce locally, we create jobs and reduce reliance on forex for procurement. But we also need imports to ensure Ghanaians have access to the best global innovations. The goal is choice, not compromise,” he stresses.

Partnerships, Policy, and the Path Forward

As part of PIWA and the Chamber of Pharmacy, Acheampong advocates for policies that encourage joint ventures between local firms and foreign pharmaceutical giants, technology transfer, and skills development. He believes such partnerships can accelerate Ghana’s move toward 50% local production capacity within the next decade.

But he is quick to add that industry players also have a role in public health education. “Medicine is not just about treatment; it’s about prevention, lifestyle, and awareness,” he says. Rokmer Pharma has sponsored numerous community outreach programs, from free medical screenings to educational campaigns on nutrition and respiratory health — where their Clear Inhaler and other respiratory aids are distributed.

Rokmer Pharma’s Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Acheampong sees Rokmer Pharma as a catalyst for change — a company blending world-class imports with world-class local manufacturing.

“The Ghanaian pharmaceutical sector is not an either-or conversation. It’s a both-and opportunity,” he says, smiling. “And at Rokmer Pharma, we intend to lead that conversation.”

As the interview winds down with Samuel Kwame Boadu and the Accra Street Journal Team, the picture becomes clear: building Ghana’s self-sufficient pharmaceutical sector is not a sprint, but a marathon. And in that race, leaders like Pharm. Richard Acheampong are setting the pace — with vision, strategy, and a determination to ensure no Ghanaian is left behind when it comes to access to quality medicine.

Pharm. Richard Acheampong: “On behalf of myself and the entire Rokmer Pharma family, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6th. As they are being laid to rest today, we join the nation in mourning their loss and honoring their service. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time.”

This interview was done by Samuel Kwame Boadu and his Accra Street Journal.