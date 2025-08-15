ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minister threatens severe sanctions against MMDAs over delay in returning DRIP machinery

  Fri, 15 Aug 2025
Social News Minister threatens severe sanctions against MMDAs over delay in returning DRIP machinery
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

Mr Ali Adolf John, Northern Regional Minister, has threatened to sanction Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region that fail to promptly return District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) equipment after use.

He said the prolonged retention of the machinery by some Assemblies was depriving others of access and frustrating the programme's goal of improving road infrastructure across the region.

Mr John gave the warning in Tamale during the opening ceremony of a two-day orientation for newly appointed District DRIP Coordinators from the Northern and Savannah Regions.

The training aimed to build the capacity of coordinators to manage the programme's heavy and expensive equipment efficiently.

The Minister revealed that the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) had taken delivery of six wheel loaders, two low beds, two bulldozers and other machines to be stationed at the RCC for use by any MMDA upon request.

He, however, expressed concern that some Assemblies had been reluctant to return the equipment after use, citing the Zabzugu District Assembly's year-long hold on a wheel loader as an example.

He tasked the newly appointed Regional DRIP Coordinator, Mr Seidu Seini, to ensure the immediate return of the wheel loader to the NRCC by the close of the week, in the same condition it was released, warning that failure to comply would attract punitive action.

Mr John further urged the new district coordinators to ensure transparency, accountability, technical efficiency, safety, environmental responsibility and community engagement in their work.

He assured them of the NRCC's readiness to support them in overcoming operational challenges, provided they adhered to the right procedures.

The DRIP is a government initiative aimed at equipping MMDAs with machinery, technical expertise and resources to rehabilitate, maintain and construct local roads, particularly in rural communities with poor road networks that limit access to markets, schools, health facilities and other essential services.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Omane Boamah’s wife remembers how kenkey and fish brought them together Omane Boamah’s wife remembers how kenkey and fish brought them together

2 hours ago

Copyright Monitoring Team vows crackdown on TV stations airing movies without permission Copyright Monitoring Team vows crackdown on TV stations airing movies without pe...

2 hours ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 15 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.81 interbank on August 15

2 hours ago

Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tankoh-Computer NDC will provide continued support and representation to Omane Boamah’s family —...

2 hours ago

Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tankoh-Computer NDC must win Akwatia by-election in honour of Omane Boamah — Tankoh-Computer

3 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Tribute of wife of late NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong Helicopter crash: Tribute of wife of late NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong

4 hours ago

Nkwanta SHS headmaster apologises to GES for unauthorised food appeal interview Nkwanta SHS headmaster apologises to GES for unauthorised food appeal interview ...

4 hours ago

Late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah and wife, Mrs. Rita Omane Boamah State funeral: ‘I will, with God’s help, take care of your mum and the children’...

4 hours ago

Mrs. Rita Boamah, the wife of the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah State funeral: ‘You were a great source of hope to me and the children’ — Omane ...

4 hours ago

State funeral for 8 helicopter crash victims underway; six to be buried today State funeral for 8 helicopter crash victims underway; six to be buried today 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line