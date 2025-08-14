ModernGhana logo
I'm still hoping to be told news of August 6 helicopter crash was a dream — Nitiwul

Tributes & Condolences Immediate past Minister for Defence,Dominic Nitiwul
THU, 14 AUG 2025
Immediate past Minister for Defence,Dominic Nitiwul

The immediate past Minister for Defence and Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, says he is still hoping the August 6 military helicopter crash was just a bad dream.

Dr Omane Boamah and the other victims were en route to Obuasi on a national assignment when the crash occurred.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News’ PM Extra on Wednesday, August 13, Mr Nitiwul said he remains in shock over the incident that claimed the lives of his successor, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and seven others.

Mr Nitiwul added that his grief extends to all the victims, including Murtala Mohammed, with whom he shared a close friendship in Parliament.

“I still don’t believe that it has happened, even though we all have to come to the realization that it is the truth. Still, it’s like I’m dreaming, and maybe I’ll wake up and realize it’s not true.

“It is a very sad state because I never thought, for once, that I would be paying tribute to somebody I had handed the baton over to. I’m sincerely shocked,” he said.

He recalled how he and Omane Boamah built a cordial working relationship during the political transition.

“We got closer when President Mahama nominated him as my replacement when the NPP was leaving office. He was part of the transition team, and I worked directly with him on security matters,” he said.

Meanwhile, a state-sponsored inter-denominational funeral would be held in honour of the victims at the Independence Square in Accra on Friday, August 15.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

