“Gov't must deepen cyber security education to protect Ghana’s internet space” — AU Special Envoy

The African Union’s 2026 Assembly Special Envoy, Ambassador Bishop Dr. Sam Owusu, has urged the government to make substantial investments in cybersecurity education.

He said such investments, coupled with the enforcement of existing laws, would help safeguard Ghana’s internet space from cyberattacks.

While commending the government for the One Million Coders programme, which he noted creates job opportunities, he stressed that training more people, especially the youth, in cybersecurity would be key to securing the country’s digital borders against cybercriminals and terrorists.

Ambassador Bishop Dr. Sam Owusu made the call at the 2025 Pan-African Youth for Leadership Summit, held at the University of Ghana, Legon, under the theme “Inspiring African Youth for Leadership.”

“We are living in a period when everything is done through the power of the internet which also requires that the internet space must be protected. This can only be achieved if the government prioritizes the training of the youth in cybersecurity,” he said.

Dr. Owusu, who also serves as the United Nations Peace Ambassador to Ghana and Country Director for the International Association of World Peace Advocate (Ghana), encouraged young people to embrace every positive opportunity that comes their way. He emphasised that the future of Africa depends largely on the decisions and actions taken by its youth.