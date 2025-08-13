Ghanaians are in awe of the young leader, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister, for his exceptional leadership in the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. Dr. Amoakohene's crisis management skills, empathy, and effective communication have earned him widespread acclaim across party lines.

Despite hearing the news of the tragic incident before delivering his speech, Dr. Amoakohene demonstrated remarkable composure and professionalism. He rose for the national anthem, delivered his remarks, and only at the latter part of his speech did he mention that there was an emergency that required their attention, without specifying the nature of the emergency. This was done without alerting the dignitaries beside him, who remained unaware of the gravity of the situation until he broke the news to them. When Dr. Amoakohene finally informed Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah about the tragic loss, the reaction was one of shock and devastation. Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was a respected figure at the programme, and the news of the passing of his colleagues was met with immense shock.

Dr. Amoakohene worked tirelessly to coordinate relief efforts, ensuring the recovery of the burnt bodies and debris from the helicopter crash on the same day as the tragedy. The complexity of the operation, which involved a challenging location about 1000ft up Mountain Dampayaw, required a 2-hour drive from Obuasi and an additional 1 hour and 30 minutes on foot from Sikaman Bofodu.

The nation has come together to appreciate Dr. Amoakohene's leadership, with many commending his ability to remain calm and composed under pressure. His commitment to aiding in the investigation into the crash is thorough and transparent and has been particularly praised. Even opponents have acknowledged his dedication to public service and his efforts in bringing the community together during a difficult time.

Dr. Amoakohene's educational background has played a significant role in shaping his leadership qualities. He attended Osei Tutu Senior High School, an institution that instilled in him the values of dedication and commitment to serving a higher purpose, as reflected in its motto "My utmost for his highest". This legacy of leadership is evident in the school's alumni, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor. At the University of Ghana, Dr. Amoakohene was further groomed in the principles of integrity and ethical leadership, as embodied in the university's motto "Integris Procidamus" or "Let us proceed with integrity". The University of Ghana has a rich history of producing notable leaders, including former President John Atta Mills and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Given Dr. Amoakohene's educational foundation and leadership experience, it is possible that he may continue to rise in prominence and potentially aspire to higher offices, including the presidency, one day.

