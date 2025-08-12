ModernGhana logo
Paul Afoko mourns Asantehemaa, extols Asantehene’s leadership

  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
TUE, 12 AUG 2025
Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Awentami Paul Afoko, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, describing it as a devastating loss to Asanteman and a personal blow to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a press statement issued on Monday, August 11, 2025, Mr Afoko said news of the death of the Queen Mother was “learnt with a heavy heart,” especially as it comes after the recent loss of two prominent chiefs and a linguist in the Ashanti Kingdom.

“I am particularly saddened by such a devastating blow to the Otumfuo on the loss of his only surviving sister and traditional mother,” he stated.

Recalling his own ties with the Asantehene, Mr Afoko expressed gratitude for the high-level representation Otumfuo sent to his late father’s funeral in Sandema, Upper East Region, earlier this year. He said this personal gesture underscored the unique leadership and generosity of the Asantehene.

“I therefore join the queue of the numerous politicians, businessmen and women, the clergy, Traditional Rulers, Imams and Petitioners from all walks of life who have come to recognize what a gem this country has in the Asantehene,” he said.

Mr Afoko offered heartfelt condolences to the Asantehene and the people of Asanteman, using the traditional Twi expression of sympathy: “Nana Otumfuo, me ma wo due, due ne amanehunu. Due Damirifa Due.”

The death of Nana Konadu Yiadom III marks a period of mourning for the Ashanti Kingdom, with tributes expected from across Ghana and beyond for a figure deeply respected in traditional leadership and cultural preservation.

