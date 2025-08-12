ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Reform Imperative: From Stabilisation to Transformation

Feature Article Ghana’s Reform Imperative: From Stabilisation to Transformation
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

🎯 Ghana’s recent economic stabilisation—marked by falling inflation, a rebounding cedi, and tighter fiscal controls—is a welcome reprieve. But stabilisation is not transformation. It is merely the clearing of ground after a storm. What comes next must be deliberate, bold, and deeply rooted in reform.

To build a resilient, inclusive economy, Ghana must move beyond temporary fixes and embrace structural change. This means rethinking how we manage public finances, collect taxes, deliver energy, invest in infrastructure, and serve citizens.

🛠️ The Reform Agenda
🏛️ Public Financial Management

  • Digitize payroll and procurement to eliminate ghost workers and track arrears.
  • Rebuild the Sinking Fund to manage future debt repayments.
  • Audit and clear legacy arrears transparently.

💰 Tax System Overhaul

  • Simplify VAT and income tax compliance.
  • Enforce e-invoicing and digital filing.
  • Formalize the informal economy via mobile-based registration.

Energy Sector Reform

  • Renegotiate IPP contracts and reduce fiscal burden.
  • Invest in grid efficiency and renewables.
  • Audit ECG and NEDCo to reduce losses.

🏗️ Capital Investment Rationalization

  • Prioritize high-impact, revenue-generating projects.
  • Link infrastructure spending to economic returns.
  • Enforce delivery standards—no disbursements without verified progress.

👩🏽‍💼 Public Sector Reform

  • Performance-based recruitment and promotion.
  • Digitize service delivery (e.g., land registration).
  • Merge overlapping agencies to reduce waste.

📊 Data & Transparency Reform

  • Publish real-time budget execution data.
  • Open procurement platforms for citizen monitoring.
  • Use AI and analytics to detect fraud.

🌍 Export Diversification & Industrial Policy

  • Support agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and tech startups.
  • Streamline export procedures.
  • Leverage AfCFTA to expand regional trade.

🌍 Inspiration from Abroad
Other nations have walked this path—and succeeded.

Liberia, emerging from conflict, rebuilt its public financial systems with discipline and transparency. Georgia transformed its tax system by simplifying codes and embracing digital compliance, doubling its revenue in the process.

Estonia reimagined public service delivery through e-Government and digital ID, making bureaucracy nearly invisible. Vietnam and Costa Rica shifted from raw exports to high-tech manufacturing and agro-processing, proving that small nations can compete globally with the right strategy.

Even Ghana has shown glimpses of reform success. In the early 2000s, fuel subsidies were gradually removed through public education and transparency, reducing fiscal strain without igniting unrest.

These stories remind us: reform is possible. But it requires courage, clarity, and consistency.

⚠️ Ghana’s Reform Challenges
The road ahead will not be smooth. Political resistance may block reforms that threaten patronage. Enforcement capacity remains weak, especially in tax and procurement systems. Digital infrastructure is uneven, particularly in rural areas.

Public mistrust—fueled by past failures and corruption—could undermine reform momentum. And Ghana’s debt burden limits the fiscal space needed to invest in change.

Yet these challenges are not insurmountable. They are signals of where to focus, not reasons to retreat.

🎬 Call to Action: Reform Is Sovereignty

Ghana stands at a crossroads. Stabilisation has bought time—but time alone will not solve our problems.

We must demand reform, not just recovery.
We must support leaders who prioritize transparency and delivery.

We must engage citizens in budget tracking, service audits, and export innovation.

We must celebrate reform champions—and expose saboteurs.

Let the Adinkra symbol of Eban (security and protection) guide our resolve. Let Nkyinkyim (transformation) shape our journey. Ghana’s future depends not on borrowed stability—but on homegrown reform.

🗣️ This is our moment. Let’s not waste it.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.

