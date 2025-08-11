ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Omane Boamah compromised his fear of helicopter travel just to end galamsey — Muntaka

Headlines Minister for Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka Mohammed
MON, 11 AUG 2025
Minister for Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka Mohammed

The Minister for Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka Mohammed, has revealed that the late Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, had a strong dislike for travelling by helicopter.

According to him, Dr. Omane Boamah believed helicopter travel was unsafe and often advised against it, preferring normal flights even for short trips involving only a few passengers.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, August 11, Muntaka said the late minister only overcame his fear of helicopters because of his commitment to ending illegal mining.

“Dr. Omane Boamah used to hate travelling in helicopters. He felt they were not safe enough. He finally decided to use the helicopter for the first time in seven months since we assumed office last Wednesday — and never returned.

“It was because the programme was about youth development and due to the commitment he made to the President that we were going to fight galamsey with all our energy. That is why he was willing to board the helicopter to go into the fight,” he said.

Dr. Omane Boamah was among the eight Ghanaians who died in last Wednesday’s crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

They were travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

Two of the deceased, Dr. Murtala Mohammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, were buried on Sunday, August 10, in line with Islamic traditions after the government received forensic DNA results on their remains.

The burial date for the remaining victims is yet to be announced, but President John Dramani Mahama has said a state funeral will be held on August 15 at the Black Stars Square.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III dies 8 years after succeeding her mother Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III dies 8 years after succeeding her mother

2 hours ago

Member of the NDC Legal and Communications Team, Lawyer Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu ‘I trust the military, Presidency to probe helicopter crash’ — Lawyer Adawudu

2 hours ago

Minister for Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka Mohammed Omane Boamah compromised his fear of helicopter travel just to end galamsey — Mu...

4 hours ago

Fire outbreak injures one, destroys three bedrooms at Moeshe Zongo Fire outbreak injures one, destroys three bedrooms at Moeshe Zongo

4 hours ago

Kill galamsey before it kills all your people — Dr Tony Aidoo to Mahama Kill galamsey before it kills all your people — Dr Tony Aidoo to Mahama

4 hours ago

Two SDA members die in gory accident on Kumasi-Bechem Road Two SDA members die in gory accident on Kumasi-Bechem Road

4 hours ago

Renowned lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Collins Kankam Kwarteng KsTU Lecturer challenges 'doomsday prophets' to predict graduate employment numb...

4 hours ago

Kumasi-Accra highway: Bushy roads and Police extortion fueling road carnage - Farouk Al-Wahab Kumasi-Accra highway: Bushy roads and Police extortion fueling road carnage - Fa...

4 hours ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Helicopter crash: Current Parliament has an opportunity to protect the future of...

4 hours ago

NPP’s Chairman COKA questions feasibility of govt assessing prophecies NPP’s Chairman COKA questions feasibility of gov't assessing prophecies

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line