Omane Boamah compromised his fear of helicopter travel just to end galamsey — Muntaka

The Minister for Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka Mohammed, has revealed that the late Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, had a strong dislike for travelling by helicopter.

According to him, Dr. Omane Boamah believed helicopter travel was unsafe and often advised against it, preferring normal flights even for short trips involving only a few passengers.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, August 11, Muntaka said the late minister only overcame his fear of helicopters because of his commitment to ending illegal mining.

“Dr. Omane Boamah used to hate travelling in helicopters. He felt they were not safe enough. He finally decided to use the helicopter for the first time in seven months since we assumed office last Wednesday — and never returned.

“It was because the programme was about youth development and due to the commitment he made to the President that we were going to fight galamsey with all our energy. That is why he was willing to board the helicopter to go into the fight,” he said.

Dr. Omane Boamah was among the eight Ghanaians who died in last Wednesday’s crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

They were travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

Two of the deceased, Dr. Murtala Mohammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, were buried on Sunday, August 10, in line with Islamic traditions after the government received forensic DNA results on their remains.

The burial date for the remaining victims is yet to be announced, but President John Dramani Mahama has said a state funeral will be held on August 15 at the Black Stars Square.