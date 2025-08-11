ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: Kano Emirate sends condolences to Ghana

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of KanoAminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has expressed heartfelt sympathy to the Government of Ghana, the families of the victims, and the people of Ghana following the tragic loss of eight individuals in a military helicopter crash that occurred last Wednesday.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Kano Emirate and the people of Kano, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero conveyed profound condolences, describing the incident as a significant loss not only for Ghana but also for Nigeria and the broader West African community.

“With deep sense of sympathy, I am sending this condolence to the Government of Ghana, the families, to you personally, and to the people of Ghana generally over the demise of the eight individuals killed in the military helicopter crash,” the statement read. “Indeed, it’s a loss not only to Ghana, but to us, your brothers and sisters in Nigeria.”

The Emir also prayed for the souls of the departed to rest in perfect peace and called on Allah to grant their families and the nation the strength to endure the sorrow.

“May their souls rest in perfect peace, and may Allah give us the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he added.

This tragic incident has drawn condolences from across the region, highlighting the shared grief and solidarity among West African nations in times of tragedy.

