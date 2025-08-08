Helicopter crash: Sierra Leone President Maada Bio in Ghana to commiserate with Mahama

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has arrived in Ghana to commiserate with President John Dramani Mahama following the military helicopter crash that claimed eight lives on Wednesday, August 6.

The ECOWAS chairman was welcomed at the Jubilee House on Friday, August 8, where he joined in a candlelight and flower-laying ceremony in honour of the deceased.

This visit follows an earlier condolence message President Bio shared on social media on the day of the incident.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic helicopter crash in Ghana that has taken the lives of the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Environment, and the entire crew.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana during this incredibly difficult time. Please know that the people of Sierra Leone stand in solidarity with you as you mourn this profound loss. We are with you in your grief,” he wrote.

The deceased include Minister for Defence Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

The others are Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

They were travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative aimed at combating illegal mining.