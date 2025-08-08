ModernGhana logo
Five persons killed in accident at Western and Western North regions

  Fri, 08 Aug 2025
Tragedy The tricycle and the taxi cab
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
The tricycle and the taxi cab

Five people have died in two separate road accidents in the Western North and Western regions this week.

The first crash occurred on the Enchi-Achimfo road in the Western North Region, claiming three lives.

The incident happened at the Asaanu Valley junction and involved a tricycle, popularly known as a ‘Pragya,’ and a truck.

Reports indicate that the tricycle, travelling from the Enchi direction, collided head-on with the oncoming truck. The rider and two passengers in the tricycle were killed instantly.

In a separate accident on Wednesday evening, a taxi driver and his passenger lost their lives at Mpintsin junction near Sekondi in the Western Region. Their KIA Picanto taxi, with registration number WR 1604 18, collided with another taxi, an Opel with registration number NR 3584 V. Both victims died on the spot, and their bodies have been taken to the morgue.

