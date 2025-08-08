Investigative Board of Inquiry established to determine cause of helicopter crash — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the establishment of an Investigative Board of Inquiry to determine the cause of Wednesday’s fatal helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.

He said the Ghana Armed Forces will conduct a full and transparent probe into the incident, which claimed the lives of eight people, including two ministers of state, other government officials, and members of the Ghana Air Force.

“I want to assure the families and the nation that the Ghana Armed Forces has initiated a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this crash.

An Investigative Board of Inquiry has been set up to investigate the cause of the crash.

“The flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been retrieved. All eight bodies have also been recovered, and the government is in close contact with the bereaved families regarding identification and final interment,” the President said in a national address on Thursday, August 7.

President Mahama further described the tragedy as a “deep personal loss” having shared close bonds with some of the departed citizens.

The victims were Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Alhaji Dr. Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of NADMO; Squadron Leader Peter Anala of the Ghana Air Force; Flying Officer Tsum Ampadu of the Ghana Air Force; and Sergeant Ernest Addo of the Ghana Air Force.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama announced that an Evening of Reflections and Memorial will be held at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, August 9, at 5:00 p.m to conclude the three-day national mourning.

Books of condolence will be opened from Sunday, August 10, to Thursday, August 14, at the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, NDC headquarters, and the head office of NADMO.

A state-sponsored inter-denominational funeral for the victims will be follow on Friday, August 15, at the Black Star Square in Accra.