IHRC Ghana sends condolences and calls for forensic investigation into tragic helicopter crash

Accra, Ghana – August 7, 2025: On behalf of the Secretary-General of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), H.E. Sir Rafael Wasik Marcin, and the entire global leadership of our esteemed organization, I extend our deepest condolences to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama , the Government of Ghana, and most solemnly, the bereaved families of the eight heroic public servants who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, while in the line of duty.

This grievous incident has sent shockwaves through the country and beyond, and we at the IHRC stand in solidarity with the people of Ghana during this time of national mourning. These were individuals who selflessly dedicated themselves to public service and national duty, and their sacrifice shall not be forgotten. We honor their commitment, bravery, and the ultimate price they paid in service to the nation.

In light of this devastating loss, the IHRC urgently calls for a comprehensive and independent forensic investigation into the root causes of the crash. It is imperative that the circumstances surrounding this tragedy be thoroughly examined not only to understand what went wrong but also to provide transparency and accountability to the grieving families and the Ghanaian public.

We respectfully urge the Government of Ghana to ensure the investigation covers all critical aspects, including technical failure, weather conditions, operational protocols, and possible human factors. Lessons learned must inform immediate reforms and interventions to strengthen aviation safety especially for public service and emergency missions.

Such a national tragedy must serve as a catalyst for decisive policy and procedural improvements to prevent future occurrences. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that no life is lost needlessly in service to our beloved country.

As the world watches Ghana with compassion and sympathy, we reaffirm our commitment as the International Human Rights Commission to support initiatives that uphold the dignity of life, safety of personnel, and the principles of justice and accountability.

May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.

May their families find strength in this moment of unspeakable grief.

And may Ghana continue to rise, united in purpose and resilient in spirit.

Signed,

Amb. Bernard Kofi Bonarparte

Commissioner, IHRC – Ghana

On behalf of

H.E. Sir Rafael Wasik Marcin

Secretary-General, International Human Rights Commission (IHRC)