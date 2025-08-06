President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight

President John Dramani Mahama has suspended all official engagements and public appearances for the remainder of the week following the tragic death of eight individuals in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

In a press statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, the presidency described the incident as a "national tragedy" and announced a period of mourning beginning Thursday, August 7, 2025.

“There will be three days of national mourning starting tomorrow,” the statement read. “The government, through the Chief of Staff, has meanwhile directed that all flags must fly at half-mast until further notice.”

The fatal crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, claimed the lives of senior government officials and military personnel, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. The group was reportedly on a high-level security and environmental inspection mission when their military helicopter went off radar and later crashed.

The announcement of national mourning reflects the depth of the loss and the gravity of the moment. The government’s directive for flags to be flown at half-mast signals a unified gesture of national grief and respect for the deceased.

Since news of the crash broke, tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum, civil society, and international partners, praising the victims for their service and dedication to Ghana.

President Mahama, who is said to be deeply affected by the tragedy, has yet to make a formal public appearance but is expected to lead national observances in the coming days.

Further investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, with aviation and military experts already deployed to the site to gather evidence.