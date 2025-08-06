ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight

  Wed, 06 Aug 2025
Headlines President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight
WED, 06 AUG 2025 1

President John Dramani Mahama has suspended all official engagements and public appearances for the remainder of the week following the tragic death of eight individuals in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

In a press statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, the presidency described the incident as a "national tragedy" and announced a period of mourning beginning Thursday, August 7, 2025.

“There will be three days of national mourning starting tomorrow,” the statement read. “The government, through the Chief of Staff, has meanwhile directed that all flags must fly at half-mast until further notice.”

The fatal crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, claimed the lives of senior government officials and military personnel, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. The group was reportedly on a high-level security and environmental inspection mission when their military helicopter went off radar and later crashed.

The announcement of national mourning reflects the depth of the loss and the gravity of the moment. The government’s directive for flags to be flown at half-mast signals a unified gesture of national grief and respect for the deceased.

Since news of the crash broke, tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum, civil society, and international partners, praising the victims for their service and dedication to Ghana.

President Mahama, who is said to be deeply affected by the tragedy, has yet to make a formal public appearance but is expected to lead national observances in the coming days.

Further investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, with aviation and military experts already deployed to the site to gather evidence.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Kwame-Italy | 8/7/2025 12:10:44 AM

Huge National Tragedy .!!! DECLAIR ALL NATIONAL HEROES !!! Thanks

Comments1
Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Weve lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah We've lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah

50 minutes ago

NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash NDC mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others in fatal military helicopter crash

51 minutes ago

Dr. Mensa Otabil Mensa Otabil delivers powerful prayer for families of helicopter crash victims a...

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably

2 hours ago

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kil...

2 hours ago

Huge intellects, Im still shaking — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others "Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murta...

2 hours ago

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

2 hours ago

Bodies of the 8 victims recovered from the accident scene Photos: How bodies of Dr. Omane, Dr. Murtala, six others were recovered from hel...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line