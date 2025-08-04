How four businessmen bought ‘extra time’ for Daddy Lumba — Blow by blow account of $40,000 spine surgery

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba

When beloved highlife legend Daddy Lumba underwent a critical surgery at Focus Hospital, his medical bill tallied up to a staggering US $40,000 and more, and it took close friends and associates to settle it quietly.

In a touching display of solidarity, four prominent Ghanaian businessmen quietly stepped in to cover the full cost, it has been revealed.

Nana Twum, media magnate Kwame Despite, Nana Yaw Kissi Akyempimhene of Asante Akyem, and the CEO of Francopart joined forces to ensure the music legend could focus solely on his recovery.

Beyond clearing the hospital bill, another Business magnate, Kennedy “Kenpong” Agyapong, personally arranged for Lumba’s convalescence to take place in a conducive environment fit for healing, ensuring peace and privacy in his recovery.

While the public only recently got wind of the surgery details, the inner circle of support has drawn admiration from fans who believe legends like Late Daddy Lumba truly deserved to be protected and honoured.

Background

Daddy Lumba passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, following a short illness, according to statements released by his family and confirmed by Ghanaian press.

He was 60 years old, leaving behind a legacy cemented in over three decades of music and cultural influence .

The family, via their legal representation Baba Jamal & Associates, described the period as one of “profound sorrow and deep grief” and respectfully requested privacy as funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

-mynewsgh