Five Nigerian sex workers arrested in ghetto at Asokwa

Five Nigerian women, who are suspected to be commercial sex workers, have been arrested during a police swoop, intended to reduce crime within the Asokwa Municipality.

The Asokwa District Police had conducted the unannounced security operation in some known ghettos to apprehend suspected hoodlums even before they could plan to strike.

In total, twelve people, including seven males and five females were arrested at different locations. The five women later confessed that they were engaging in prostitution to survive.

The suspected prostitutes gave their names to police as Empress David, 22, Sonia Isaac, 24, Loveth Michael, 18, Success Moses, 21 and Victor Alice, 23.

The Male suspects

The Asokwa District Police report said, “On 30/7/25, between the hours of 1800 and 2000, the Asokwa District Command embarked on swoop exercise within Asokwa Municipality. That during the exercise 12 people were arrested.

“Five of the suspects are female Nigerians who admitted having been engaging in prostitution at Sokoban Wood Village,” adding that all the suspects are in police custody.

The seven males, who were also nabbed are Jacob Amaliba, 30, Usif Awuro, 39, Adu Kofi, 22, Kwame Atobiga, 39, Isaac Boamah, 27, Emmanuel Boakye, 29, and Pekazine Puakan, 28.

The police statement, which has been sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, disclosed that “the seven males were also arrested from various ghettos suspected to be 'Wee' Base at Asago.”

It said a search was conducted on the suspects but nothing incriminating was found, adding that investigations were underway and the suspects “are yet to be screened and profiled.”

