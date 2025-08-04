Attacks on journalists: Take decisive actions against perpetrators — African Editors Forum urges Mahama

The African Editors Forum (TAEF) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to take firm action against individuals responsible for attacks on journalists in the country.

The group says journalists in Ghana have, in recent years, suffered various forms of assault, both from civilians and security personnel, while carrying out their duties.

In a statement dated August 4, TAEF noted that most perpetrators have gone unpunished, citing recent incidents during the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun on July 11 and the assault on JoyNews journalist Carlos Carlony on July 30.

“Over the years, the military and the police have been on record for having assaulted journalists in public while they do their work. The fact that the unacceptable conduct has continued proves that these officers act with impunity because there are no repercussions for such dastardly acts,” the statement said.

It added that such attacks undermine Ghana’s democratic image and commitment to press freedom.

“Such incidents, where security personnel violently assault journalists in the course of their professional duties, significantly tarnish Ghana’s democratic reputation and its commitment to press freedom,” it noted.

The Forum welcomed President Mahama’s public condemnation of the recent attacks but called for concrete steps to ensure justice.

“It is therefore reassuring to hear the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, publicly condemn these acts. We ask that President Mahama further substantively reinforce his words by directing security agencies to stringently bring to justice those who have abused their powers by threatening and assaulting journalists.”