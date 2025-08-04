ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Attacks on journalists: Take decisive actions against perpetrators — African Editors Forum urges Mahama

General News President John Dramani Mahama
MON, 04 AUG 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

The African Editors Forum (TAEF) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to take firm action against individuals responsible for attacks on journalists in the country.

The group says journalists in Ghana have, in recent years, suffered various forms of assault, both from civilians and security personnel, while carrying out their duties.

In a statement dated August 4, TAEF noted that most perpetrators have gone unpunished, citing recent incidents during the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun on July 11 and the assault on JoyNews journalist Carlos Carlony on July 30.

“Over the years, the military and the police have been on record for having assaulted journalists in public while they do their work. The fact that the unacceptable conduct has continued proves that these officers act with impunity because there are no repercussions for such dastardly acts,” the statement said.

It added that such attacks undermine Ghana’s democratic image and commitment to press freedom.

“Such incidents, where security personnel violently assault journalists in the course of their professional duties, significantly tarnish Ghana’s democratic reputation and its commitment to press freedom,” it noted.

The Forum welcomed President Mahama’s public condemnation of the recent attacks but called for concrete steps to ensure justice.

“It is therefore reassuring to hear the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, publicly condemn these acts. We ask that President Mahama further substantively reinforce his words by directing security agencies to stringently bring to justice those who have abused their powers by threatening and assaulting journalists.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

25 minutes ago

MultiChoice treating Ghanaians unfairly—West Africa CUTS Director joins calls for accountability MultiChoice treating Ghanaians unfairly—West Africa CUTS Director joins calls fo...

33 minutes ago

FDA shuts down production of Tasty Tom Tomato mix over serious safety violations FDA shuts down production of Tasty Tom Tomato mix over serious safety violations

33 minutes ago

Fire guts Madina Redco structures as firefighters battle blaze for over an hour Fire guts Madina Redco structures as firefighters battle blaze for over an hour

33 minutes ago

Bawumia pushes for state funeral to honour Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy Bawumia pushes for state funeral to honour Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy

1 hour ago

Fire guts at Accra Tourist Information Centre Fire guts at Accra Tourist Information Centre

1 hour ago

Ofankor-Nsawam road contractor paid GHS400 million; significant work expected this week — Agbodza Ofankor-Nsawam road contractor paid GHS400 million; significant work expected th...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Attacks on journalists: Take decisive actions against perpetrators — African Edi...

1 hour ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe DStv pricing: Gov’t must demand a breakdown of MultiChoice’s cost package — Fran...

20 hours ago

Ace Ankomah goes after Kevin Taylor with judgment in GH¢2.95m defamation suit Ace Ankomah goes after Kevin Taylor with judgment in GH¢2.95m defamation suit

20 hours ago

I no longer identify as Nigerian — Badenoch I no longer identify as Nigerian — Badenoch

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line