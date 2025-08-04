ModernGhana logo
FDA shuts down production of Tasty Tom Tomato mix over serious safety violations

  Mon, 04 Aug 2025
FDA shuts down production of Tasty Tom Tomato mix over serious safety violations
MON, 04 AUG 2025

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has ordered Nutrifoods Ghana Limited to immediately suspend production of its popular Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix, following the discovery of serious health and safety breaches at the company’s facility.

In a strongly worded statement released on Sunday, August 3, the FDA confirmed the suspension comes on the heels of a nationwide recall of all canned Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix, including specific 380g and 1.05kg pouch batches.

The move follows a wave of consumer complaints, prompting the Authority to launch a full inspection of Nutrifoods’ production operations. What they found, according to the FDA, was deeply troubling.

The investigation uncovered “poor maintenance of critical manufacturing equipment” and “a glaring absence of proper monitoring systems” designed to safeguard the quality and safety of the tomato mix.

“These lapses represent a direct threat to public health,” the FDA said. “Production will not resume until Nutrifoods has rectified the deficiencies and fully complied with all regulatory requirements.”

The FDA further assured the public that its surveillance and enforcement teams would continue monitoring the situation closely to ensure consumer protection and full adherence to safety standards.

Consumers are advised to avoid the affected products and report any suspected cases of contaminated tomato mix to the FDA.

