We didn’t contract Ukraine-based PR firm Brandcom to smear Mahama during 2024 elections — NPP

SUN, 03 AUG 2025 1

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied claims that it engaged a Ukrainian public relations firm, Brandcom, to run a smear campaign against President John Dramani Mahama during the 2024 general elections.

The party’s response follows a report published on July 31, 2025, by AllAfrica.com, which alleged that Brandcom is demanding $280,000 from the NPP as payment for online propaganda work it was allegedly contracted to undertake during the election.

But in a statement dated August 3 and signed by its Communications Directorate, the NPP dismissed the claims as entirely false and defamatory.

“We wish to state emphatically and categorically that the NPP has no contractual relationship (past or present) with any entity known as Brandcom, based in Ukraine or elsewhere. The claims contained in the article are completely false, baseless, and defamatory,” the statement read.

The party also insisted it had never instructed any foreign firm to create fake accounts, spread disinformation, or carry out any digital misconduct before or during the 2024 elections.

“At no point did the leadership of the NPP engage, authorise, or instruct any foreign agency to operate fake social media accounts, produce smear campaign content, or undertake any unethical digital activities during the 2024 presidential campaign or any other cycle,” it added.

The NPP stressed that its campaigns have always focused on policy and integrity, warning that it reserves the right to take legal action over the publication.

“Furthermore, the NPP views this publication as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the party and sow public distrust. We demand an immediate retraction of the false claims and reserve the right to pursue legal action against Brandcom and any media outlet that publishes or republishes these unsubstantiated allegations.”

83202531255-l5gsj8v331-img7120.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

Milton | 8/3/2025 4:34:41 PM

When will the NPP speak the truth? Even the opposition government accused the NDC of printing the Agyapadie book when they were exposed, despite all that happened in the country was based on the book.

Comments1
