I'll be hurt if I'm not made part of plans for Lumba's funeral — Akufo-Addo to Lumba's family

  Sat, 02 Aug 2025
SAT, 02 AUG 2025
Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid an emotional tribute to legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, and made a passionate plea to the late icon’s family to include him in the funeral arrangements.

Visiting the bereaved family upon his return to Ghana, the former president expressed deep appreciation for Lumba’s immense contribution to his political journey, particularly through a campaign song that became a defining anthem during his rise to power.

“I should have been the first person to come here, but I was out of the country. That is why I came here immediately after I got to town. You have lost something big. Because of Lumba, my name is everywhere in the country,” he told the family.

Describing Lumba as one of Ghana’s most extraordinary musical talents, Akufo-Addo recounted how he personally recognised and honoured the musician during his lifetime, underscoring the special bond they shared.

“I made him know how important he is to me and how I value him. I honoured him when he was alive. Charles Kwadwo Fosu is one of the biggest music icons Ghana has produced globally, and that is not in disrepute. I am appreciative of what he did for me, and I am ever ready to be part of any plan to give him a befitting burial. I will be hurt if I am not made part of the burial plans. We will leave, but the music he did for me will transcend generations,” he said.

Akufo-Addo's visit comes at a time when tributes are pouring in from across Ghana and beyond for the highlife legend, whose music shaped the lives of millions and left an indelible mark on the country's cultural identity.

The former president’s call to be included in the final rites is not just a personal appeal—it reflects the profound impact Daddy Lumba had not only as an entertainer but as a symbol of national pride and influence.

As funeral plans begin to take shape, the family is expected to honour the legacy of a man whose voice, lyrics, and presence helped shape both music and politics in Ghana.

