WAEC releases timetable for 2025 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the official and final timetable for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in Ghana.

According to the schedule, the nationwide examination will begin on Tuesday, August 5, and conclude on Friday, September 19, 2025.

The comprehensive timetable outlines subject-by-subject dates, times, and durations for core and elective papers across all disciplines, including English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Arts, Agriculture, Business, Technical Drawing, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Each subject will be assessed through a combination of formats—objective, essay, and practical components—with some practical exams arranged in shifts to accommodate larger candidate groups.

WAEC noted that all times indicated are in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and apply exclusively to Ghanaian candidates.

In a notice accompanying the timetable, WAEC drew attention to the following key points:

Time Variations: If there is a discrepancy between the time listed on the timetable and that printed on the exam paper, the duration on the question paper takes precedence.

Advance Papers: For subjects such as General Knowledge in Art Paper 3 and various project-based practicals—Basketry, Ceramics, Leatherwork, and Sculpture—question papers will be distributed two weeks prior to the examination date. These advance papers will be supplied through the respective schools.

Inclusive Support: WAEC reaffirmed that visually and hearing-impaired candidates will receive an additional 50% of the standard time to complete each paper, in line with the Council's commitment to inclusivity and fairness.

The Council has urged all candidates, school administrators, and supervisors to adhere strictly to the timetable and associated regulations to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

Students are encouraged to direct any questions or clarifications to their schools or visit the official WAEC Ghana website for verified information.