Gov't under fire for alleged abuse of parliamentary procedure during mid-year budget debate

A heated debate erupted in Parliament between the Minority and Majority Caucuses over the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr. Thomas Ampem Nyarko’s response to concerns raised during the conclusion of the 2025 mid-year budget review debate.

Minority Leader Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin accused the government of undermining the parliamentary process and denying members a fair opportunity to respond to criticisms.

He said: “Mr. Speaker, we debated the budget on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and today is the conclusion of the debate. Both sides presented their debates, and now the Deputy Minister is taking on every debater on the side of the Minority,” Osahen Afenyo-Markin stated on the Floor of the House, in Accra,

Osahen Afenyo-Markin emphasised the importance of fair hearing and proportionality in parliamentary debates.

“You cannot make allegations against a member and respond to them without giving them a chance to rebut,” he added.

In a related development, while addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps after a walkout during the ongoing address of the Deputy Finance Minister on Thursday, Dr. Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale, also accused First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor of being complicit in the government’s actions, alleging that he was siding with the Majority.

He said: “The Speaker is supposed to remain impartial, but it seems he’s taking part in the debate,” stressing the need for the First Deputy Speaker to maintain neutrality.

“We want the Ghanaian people to know that this is not a normal procedure. We are available to debate, but not in this manner,” Dr. Tiah Mahama stated, emphasising that the government’s actions were unacceptable and undermined the democratic process.

He highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in government, particularly in the parliamentary process.

According to the Walewale MP, the government’s actions have raised questions about its commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.

“Our concerns as a minority underscore the need for reform and greater accountability in the parliamentary process, ensuring that all members have a fair opportunity to participate and contribute to the country’s development,” he noted.

