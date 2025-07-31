LaDMA unveils 12-year strategic plan for development

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) has launched a 12-year development plan aimed at transforming the municipality into a sustainable, inclusive, and digitally efficient community.

Unveiled in Accra under the theme “Shaping Our Destiny: A Roadmap for Transformation and Prosperity,” the plan targets key areas such as infrastructure, sanitation, job creation, education, healthcare, and digitisation of services.

The Assembly aims to create over 5,000 decent jobs, digitise 70% of its services, improve waste management, and enhance climate resilience. Other goals include upgrading schools and health centres and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Municipal Chief Executive Alfredos Nii Anyetei praised his predecessor, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, for initiating the idea, and described the plan as the result of inclusive consultations and technical expertise.

“This is more than a document—it’s our shared blueprint for progress,” he said, calling on government, private sector, traditional leaders and residents to help implement and monitor the plan.

The event also saw the unveiling of LaDMA’s new logo.

Member of Parliament for the area, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, stressed the need for consistent implementation to overcome challenges like poor drainage and inadequate infrastructure.

Acting Head of the Local Government Service, Prof. Lord Mensah, pledged the necessary human resource support for execution, while Prof. Kwasi Aning of the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre urged assemblies to match revenue with quality services and called for citizen involvement.

“This plan must not sit on a shelf. Let us all help bring it to life,” Prof. Aning said.