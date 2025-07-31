ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

LaDMA unveils 12-year strategic plan for development

  Thu, 31 Jul 2025
Social News La Dade-Kotopon MCE, Alfredos Nii Anyetei
THU, 31 JUL 2025
La Dade-Kotopon MCE, Alfredos Nii Anyetei

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) has launched a 12-year development plan aimed at transforming the municipality into a sustainable, inclusive, and digitally efficient community.

Unveiled in Accra under the theme “Shaping Our Destiny: A Roadmap for Transformation and Prosperity,” the plan targets key areas such as infrastructure, sanitation, job creation, education, healthcare, and digitisation of services.

The Assembly aims to create over 5,000 decent jobs, digitise 70% of its services, improve waste management, and enhance climate resilience. Other goals include upgrading schools and health centres and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Municipal Chief Executive Alfredos Nii Anyetei praised his predecessor, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, for initiating the idea, and described the plan as the result of inclusive consultations and technical expertise.

“This is more than a document—it’s our shared blueprint for progress,” he said, calling on government, private sector, traditional leaders and residents to help implement and monitor the plan.

The event also saw the unveiling of LaDMA’s new logo.

Member of Parliament for the area, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, stressed the need for consistent implementation to overcome challenges like poor drainage and inadequate infrastructure.

Acting Head of the Local Government Service, Prof. Lord Mensah, pledged the necessary human resource support for execution, while Prof. Kwasi Aning of the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre urged assemblies to match revenue with quality services and called for citizen involvement.

“This plan must not sit on a shelf. Let us all help bring it to life,” Prof. Aning said.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah 200,000 jobs to be created for youth, women through digital skills by 2028 — Chi...

53 minutes ago

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah Gov’t to train 500,000 youth, women in AI, other digital skills by 2028 — Chief ...

57 minutes ago

Three candidates contests NDC parliamentary primary in Akwatia on August 4 Three candidates contests NDC parliamentary primary in Akwatia on August 4

2 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Political financing: ‘Nomination fees must be capped’ — Prof Azar calls for refo...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘GH₵600,000 NPP flagbearer nomination and filing fee a pay-to-play scheme’ — Pro...

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama We’re monitoring banks' transactions, remittance flows to stabilise cedi — BoG G...

2 hours ago

August 4 no longer a public holiday — Interior Ministry clarifies August 4 no longer a public holiday — Interior Ministry clarifies

5 hours ago

High Court rejects Ofori-Atta’s bid to quash arrest warrant issued by Special Prosecutor High Court rejects Ofori-Atta’s bid to quash arrest warrant issued by Special Pr...

6 hours ago

GES closes down three schools hit by violent attacks in Upper EastRegion GES closes down three schools hit by violent attacks in Upper East Region

6 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Kwabena Agyei Agyepong I was suspended as NPP's General Secretary but I still worked for the party, ser...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line