God's Armor For Believers

We are engaged in a spiritual battle—all believers find themselves subject to the devil’s attacks because they are no longer on the devil’s side. Thus, Paul tells us to use every piece of God’s armor to resist the devil’s attacks and stand true for God in the midst of those attacks.[1]
PIECE OF ARMOR USE APPLICATION
Belt Truth Satan fights with lies, and
sometimes his lies sound
like truth, but only
believers have God’s
truth, which can defeat
Satan’s lies.
Breastplate Righteousness The devil often attacks
our heart—the seat of
our emotions, self-worth,
and trust. God’s
righteousness is the
breastplate that protects
our heart and ensures
His approval. He
approves of us because
He loves us and sent
His Son to die for us.
Footgear Readiness to
spread the Good-
News Satan wants us to think
that telling others the
Good News is a
worthless and hopeless
task—the size of the task
is too big and the
negative responses are
too much to handle. But
footgear God gives us is
the motivation to
continue to proclaim the
true peace that is
available in God—news
everyone needs to hear.
Shield Faith What we see are Satan’s
attacks in the form of
insults, setbacks, and
temptations. But the
shield of faith protects
us from Satan’s
flaming arrows.
With God’s per-
spective, we can
see beyond our
circumstances and
know that ultimate
victory is ours.
Helmet Salvation Satan wants to make
us doubt God, Jesus,
and our salvation. The
helmet protects our
minds from doubting
God’s saving work
for us.
Sword Word of God The sword is the only
weapon of offense in
the list of armor. There
are times when we need
to take the offensive
against Satan. When we
are tempted, we need to
trust in the truth of
God’s Word.
[1]Notes from Life Application Study Bible on Ephesians Chapter 6:10-20.