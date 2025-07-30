ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 30 Jul 2025 Feature Article

God's Armor For Believers

Gods Armor For Believers

We are engaged in a spiritual battle—all believers find themselves subject to the devil’s attacks because they are no longer on the devil’s side. Thus, Paul tells us to use every piece of God’s armor to resist the devil’s attacks and stand true for God in the midst of those attacks.[1]

PIECE OF ARMOR USE APPLICATION
Belt Truth Satan fights with lies, and

sometimes his lies sound
like truth, but only
believers have God’s
truth, which can defeat
Satan’s lies.
Breastplate Righteousness The devil often attacks

our heart—the seat of
our emotions, self-worth,
and trust. God’s
righteousness is the
breastplate that protects
our heart and ensures
His approval. He
approves of us because
He loves us and sent
His Son to die for us.
Footgear Readiness to
spread the Good-
News Satan wants us to think
that telling others the
Good News is a
worthless and hopeless
task—the size of the task
is too big and the
negative responses are
too much to handle. But
footgear God gives us is
the motivation to
continue to proclaim the
true peace that is
available in God—news
everyone needs to hear.
Shield Faith What we see are Satan’s

attacks in the form of
insults, setbacks, and
temptations. But the
shield of faith protects
us from Satan’s
flaming arrows.
With God’s per-
spective, we can
see beyond our
circumstances and
know that ultimate
victory is ours.
Helmet Salvation Satan wants to make
us doubt God, Jesus,
and our salvation. The
helmet protects our
minds from doubting
God’s saving work
for us.
Sword Word of God The sword is the only

weapon of offense in
the list of armor. There
are times when we need
to take the offensive
against Satan. When we
are tempted, we need to
trust in the truth of
God’s Word.
[1]Notes from Life Application Study Bible on Ephesians Chapter 6:10-20.

Kennedy Adarkwa
Kennedy Adarkwa, © 2025

My name is Kennedy Ahenkora Adarkwa. I hold a PHD in Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. I am a columnist for ModernGhana.Com. I have more than 2 million readers or followers at ModernGhana.Com. Feel free to interact with me in a responsible, respectful, and constructive manner.. More II earned my B.A. Degree from Mid-Continent Baptist College (now Mid-Continent University) in Mayfield, Ky. I hold MDIV with Biblical Languages and a PhD. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas. My family and I make our home in Arlington, Texas. Originally, I was born in Obogu, Ashanti Akim, in Ghana. I'm a naturalized US citizen.
Hobbies: I am an avid reader of Theological and Inspirational books. I like to listen to contemporary praise and worship songs. My favorite contemporary Christian musician is Don Moen. I have great interest in soccer and basketball. My favorite soccer team is Chelsea of Stamford Bridge, London, England, and basketball team is San Antonio Spurs.
I like to preach expository messages. It is my passion.

Member: Society of Biblical Literature & Evangelical Theological Society

Author of:
1. Seeking Freedom for Those in Bondage: Evangelism and Spiritual Warfare in Today’s World
2. Cultivating and Maintaining A Grateful Heart
Available at: www.volumesdirect.com & [email protected]
3. The Anointing of God: Is It for a Select Few? Available at Amazon.com.


Column: Kennedy Adarkwa

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (385)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong officially declares bid for NPP flagbearer race ahead of 2028 elections Kennedy Agyapong officially declares bid for NPP flagbearer race ahead of 2028 e...

3 hours ago

President appoints Ski Abibu as new Volta Regional Political Coordinator President appoints Ski Abibu as new Volta Regional Political Coordinator 

3 hours ago

IGP Yohuno engages communities over Asawase, Tulaku killings IGP Yohuno engages communities over Asawase, Tulaku killings

4 hours ago

Godfred Dame demands proof of GHS10 million Beige Capital settlement claim by Dr. Ayine Godfred Dame demands proof of GHS10 million Beige Capital settlement claim by Dr...

4 hours ago

Bawku crisis: Current fighting, killing done by people who want to derail the mediation efforts — Mahama Bawku crisis: Current fighting, killing done by people who want to derail the me...

4 hours ago

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong Kwabena Agyepong launches third bid for NPP flagbearer, vows to restore party’s ...

4 hours ago

Parliament approves final batch of four deputy ministers Parliament approves final batch of four deputy ministers

4 hours ago

Attorney General misleading Ghanaians, hasnt recovered a single Cedi in Unibank case – Godfred Dame Attorney General misleading Ghanaians, hasn't recovered a single Cedi in Unibank...

4 hours ago

Minority NPP donates GH¢100,000 to Black Queens after WAFCON Bronze win Minority NPP donates GH¢100,000 to Black Queens after WAFCON Bronze win

4 hours ago

Parliament receives authentic copy of The Bond of 1844 Parliament receives authentic copy of "The Bond of 1844" 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line