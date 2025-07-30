God's Armor For Believers

We are engaged in a spiritual battle—all believers find themselves subject to the devil’s attacks because they are no longer on the devil’s side. Thus, Paul tells us to use every piece of God’s armor to resist the devil’s attacks and stand true for God in the midst of those attacks.[1]

PIECE OF ARMOR USE APPLICATION

Belt Truth Satan fights with lies, and

sometimes his lies sound

like truth, but only

believers have God’s

truth, which can defeat

Satan’s lies.

Breastplate Righteousness The devil often attacks

our heart—the seat of

our emotions, self-worth,

and trust. God’s

righteousness is the

breastplate that protects

our heart and ensures

His approval. He

approves of us because

He loves us and sent

His Son to die for us.

Footgear Readiness to

spread the Good-

News Satan wants us to think

that telling others the

Good News is a

worthless and hopeless

task—the size of the task

is too big and the

negative responses are

too much to handle. But

footgear God gives us is

the motivation to

continue to proclaim the

true peace that is

available in God—news

everyone needs to hear.

Shield Faith What we see are Satan’s

attacks in the form of

insults, setbacks, and

temptations. But the

shield of faith protects

us from Satan’s

flaming arrows.

With God’s per-

spective, we can

see beyond our

circumstances and

know that ultimate

victory is ours.

Helmet Salvation Satan wants to make

us doubt God, Jesus,

and our salvation. The

helmet protects our

minds from doubting

God’s saving work

for us.

Sword Word of God The sword is the only

weapon of offense in

the list of armor. There

are times when we need

to take the offensive

against Satan. When we

are tempted, we need to

trust in the truth of

God’s Word.

[1]Notes from Life Application Study Bible on Ephesians Chapter 6:10-20.