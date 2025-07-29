Book Review: Building for the Future: Positioning Ghana’s Construction Industry for Sustainable Growth

Keynotes

Editors: Emeritus Professor George Ofori and Dr. Joseph K. Ofori-Kuragu Type: Contributed work Publisher: University Press, Kumasi, KNUST Number of Pages: 303 Reviewer: Appiah Kusi Adomako, Esq, West Africa Regional Director, CUTS International

Ghana’s construction industry has undergone remarkable changes over the past decade. The skylines of Accra and Kumasi now boast towering hotels, modern office blocks, and large residential complexes. Multi-lane highways, new flyovers, and improved airports in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale reflect the country’s ambitious drive for infrastructure development. This burgeoning sector is not without problems. The sector is struggling with persistent structural and operational challenges that continue to undermine its full potential.

A new book, Building for the Future: Positioning Ghana’s Construction Industry for Sustainable Growth, takes a timely and comprehensive look at these challenges. Edited by Emeritus Professor George Ofori and Dr. Joseph K. Ofori-Kuragu, it brings together the expertise of Ghanaian academics and industry professionals to outline a path forward.

While acknowledging the industry’s progress, the book highlights deep-rooted issues. Limited and unpredictable project financing, delayed contractor payments, political interference in contract awards, and corruption all undermine progress. Skills shortages among workers and capacity constraints in local firms further contribute to inefficiencies. These problems manifest in stalled projects, collapsing buildings, overcrowded housing, and poor drainage systems across the country.

The book is the first in a series titled Developing the Construction Industry in Ghana: Ideas and Impact and contains fourteen chapters, each focusing on a specific challenge. The authors propose practical solutions aimed at sparking dialogue, guiding policy reforms, and inspiring change.

The opening chapter focuses on the central role of Ghanaian contractors in driving growth. It calls for targeted training, better access to finance, and increased participation in government projects. The next chapter takes a broader view by incorporating the perspectives of policymakers, private developers, and regulators, painting a clear picture of the obstacles to sectoral reform.

Some chapters introduce transformative ideas. For instance, Chapters Three and Four discuss redesigning social housing models to meet sustainable development goals and integrating circular economy principles into construction practices. These approaches promote environmental responsibility while improving affordability and durability.

Chapter Five addresses regulatory bottlenecks, particularly the permitting process. The authors advocate for a digital permitting system to enhance compliance, curb corruption, and speed up project implementation. Chapter Six emphasizes the need to include health and safety performance as a key criterion in contract awards.

Financial issues dominate Chapters Seven to Nine, which explore funding options for green buildings, the use of public-private partnerships (PPPs) for large-scale infrastructure, and the barriers that private firms face in PPP engagements. The insights extend beyond Ghana and can benefit other developing countries.

A standout feature is Chapter Ten, which shares practical lessons from an experienced industry practitioner. This first-hand account adds depth and relevance to the book’s more theoretical discussions.

Data management and standardization are addressed in Chapters Eleven and Twelve. The authors stress that weak data collection leads to underperforming projects and call for reforms to build a data-driven construction sector. Standardized measurement rules are also highlighted as essential for improving cost estimation and transparency.

The final chapters look ahead. Chapter Thirteen discusses how Ghana can attract investment in green buildings through targeted policies and incentives. Chapter Fourteen champions the use of locally produced burnt clay bricks as a sustainable and affordable option for housing.

What sets this book apart is its purely Ghanaian authorship. The contributors, drawn from academia, consultancy, government, and industry, combine local knowledge with international experience, making the book both authoritative and relatable.

More than just identifying problems, the book offers a clear vision of what is possible. It serves as a valuable resource for educators, policymakers, practitioners, and entrepreneurs seeking to innovate in the construction space. By blending global best practices with local realities, it bridges the gap between theory and practical application.

A recurring theme is the need for collaboration between government, industry, and academia. Such partnerships are crucial for meaningful reforms and long-term growth. The book urges stakeholders to work together to build a construction sector that can drive Ghana’s socio-economic transformation.

Building for the Future is not just a collection of essays. It is a call to action. It challenges all players in the sector to commit to a future built on sustainability, fairness, and resilience.

Published by University Press, Kumasi, the book will be launched tomorrow Tuesday, 29th July 2025, at the British Council Auditorium in Accra. The event will bring together key stakeholders from across the built environment to reflect on the way forward.

As Ghana pushes to modernize its infrastructure and meet the demands of urban growth, this book provides the ideas, strategies, and inspiration needed to build not only structures but also a future that is truly fit for purpose.