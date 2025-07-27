Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections

Ghana has confirmed its first Mpox-related death since the outbreak began in May 2025, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The fatality comes amid a continued rise in infections across the country, with 23 new cases recorded between July 18 and July 22, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 257.

Since the outbreak began, health authorities have investigated 1,538 suspected cases, confirming infections in 14 out of the 16 administrative regions. Only Savannah and Oti remain unaffected by the virus so far.

Dr. Dennis Odai Laryea, Deputy Director of Disease Surveillance at the GHS, disclosed that 145 patients have recovered, while 89 others remain in home isolation.

He said Greater Accra continues to report the highest number of cases, with infections spreading across more than 16 districts. Other affected regions include Western (10 districts), Western North (5), Central (4), Ashanti and Volta (3 each), Eastern (2), and one district each in Bono, North East, and Northern Regions.

In response to the situation, regional health directorates have intensified public health interventions, including contact tracing, to help contain the spread.

The GHS noted that its national surveillance system remains on high alert, with continuous monitoring and enforcement of health protocols across the country.

“We are strictly implementing all public health measures to keep the outbreak under control,” Dr. Laryea said.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, reassured the public that Ghana’s public health system remains fully prepared to manage the situation. “There is no cause for widespread panic. Our protocols for detecting, treating, and controlling infectious diseases are active and effective,” he said.

The GHS is urging Ghanaians to remain vigilant and adopt preventive behaviours, including regular handwashing, avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals, refraining from touching rashes or body fluids, and wearing protective gear when caring for the sick. Suspected cases should be promptly reported to health authorities.

The government says it is fully committed to preventing a wider outbreak and protecting public health. “We have the capacity and expertise to manage this situation and prevent a larger outbreak,” the GHS affirmed.