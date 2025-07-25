ModernGhana logo
11 Children Rescued In Anambra As Police Arrest Child Trafficking Syndicate

By Damilare Adeleye || TheNigerianVoice.com
FRI, 25 JUL 2025

Officers of the Anambra State Police Command have busted an interstate child stealing/abduction and trafficking syndicate operating in Uruagu, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that during the operation carried out by the police operatives attached to the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka in collaboration with Adamawa police operatives, on July 15, one suspect was arrested while 11 children — five boys and six girls — were rescued.

In a statement released on Friday, the spokesman for the Anambra State Police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said investigation revealed that the children were abducted/stolen and transported from Adamawa State.

Ikenga added that the children were illegally given to unsuspecting members of the public seeking adoption for N1.5 million for the boys and N800,000 only for the girls respectively.

The statement read in part, “The police operatives attached to the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka on July 15, 2025, complemented the efforts of the officers of Adamawa State Police Command on investigation activities to record a breakthrough in busting an interstate child stealing/abduction and trafficking syndicate.

“The intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of one female suspect, Uche Okoye aged 43 years, and the rescue of eleven children, (five boys and six girls), ranging in age from three to six years, in Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State.

“The suspect is believed to be a major link in the abduction of children and the trafficking network operating between states.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the children were abducted/stolen and transported from Adamawa and illegally given to unsuspecting members of the public seeking adoption for N1.5 million for the boys and N800,000 only for the girls respectively.

“The rescued children were handed over to the Assistant Commissioner of Police Shuaibu Wara, Team Leader of the Operatives from Adamawa Police Command, for possible reuniting with their families and biological parents.”

According to him, the command is working on the information provided by the suspect for the possible arrest and prosecution of other members of the syndicate.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, while commending the operatives involved in the operation, especially the Adamawa State Police Command for their proactive and professional approach, pledged his continuous support in efforts aimed at dismantling child trafficking networks across the country.

“In a strong advisory, the CP also cautioned individuals and couples seeking to adopt children to endeavour to do the necessary checks and to follow legal procedures and avoid involvement in criminal acts under the guise of adoption,” the statement added.

