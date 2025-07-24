In Accra Makola Market, traders count what they received the previous day to save a certain amount in next days needs. This ceremony is a manifestation of a basic fact that what we think of money starts long before we even earn a pesewa. It is the kind of financial socialization we gradually develop as we grow up that is determining Ghanaoslavian economic fate.

It has been ascertained that any kid standing to observe how their parents are regularly saving has a 40 per cent chance of becoming habitual savers in their adulthood. Children in Ghana grow up with mothers putting in their money in the daily susu collections and fathers discussing the budgets and being involved in family financial matters. The effects of these experiences are mental blueprints that inform how one will spend his or her life financially.

General saving habits are linked positively with financial socialization as well as self-control encountered early in life. This has a far-reaching possibility on the development of the economy of Ghana.

Susu: Ghana schools of indigenous finance

The susu system is more than saving since it also carried with it comprehensive financial training in the name of community customs. Susu introduces discipline where some amount of earnings should be spent, thus, forming habits that go beyond the shorter-term objectives.

Case in point is Akosua, a Kumasi seamstress, who entered a first susu group when the woman was 16. She is running three prosperous tailoring shops today. She says "Susu taught me how to be patient and how to plan."

This is an example of financial socialisation taking place. The collective decision-making promotes the sense of discipline in members, teaches them to set goals, and learn to assess risks.

The Digital Change Enters the Old Appetite

The mobile money revolution in Ghana is changing how people save, although this is only possible because of socialized financial behaviors in the country. Susu is opening traditional people and practices to the mainstream services as rural banks are taking the previously closed customers into formal systems. Childhood behavioral patterns determine how effectively Ghanaians adopt new financial tools. Mobile banking comes easily to the people who have been brought up in households which encourage saving. On the other hand, emotionally not socialized earlier find it difficult to be in control of impulses in online settings.

Education as a Way of Developing Financial Resilience

The future of finances of Ghana would depend on how financial socialization would be enhanced among the communities. Village Savings and Loan Associations are very important tools in north Ghana where there are no many formal banks.

The schools have the responsibility to play bigger roles in financial socialization. The saving habits should be developed with practical exercise on saving in the financial literacy curriculum. The students require practical training in budgeting and goal-setting, which are the skills that would normally be acquired by the students during their enrolment into suspension family susu.

Policy Implications

Any program that is aimed at supporting financial inclusion should not aim at replacing other practices that already exist, but focus on supporting those practices. Best practices combine both conventional savings practice with modern technology in an approach that upholds cultural concepts but increases access.

Products that will strengthen good behaviors acquired during the process of socialization should be designed by financial institutions. Cultural strengths can be captured through features that motivate regular deposits with the added benefit of discouraging operators in the formal sector.

The Way ahead

A successful economic transformation in Ghana needs fostering of sets of behaviors that lead to economic activity. This foundation is given by financial socialization.

All the in-house discussions on finance and savings groups in the community are adding to the economy of Ghana. Ghana stands to benefit by enhancing the processes so as to produce financially responsible citizens who are ready to tackle the financial realities of the modern-day world.

Countries that have high savings culture are always ahead of countries that relied on outside funding. The traditional financial savoir-fair of Ghana would turn out to be the best economic resource we have ever had.

Whether Ghanaians need to save is not even the question, our susu tradition testifies to that fact. The real question is how to make sure that financial socialization is provided to all the Ghanaian children so that they could have the chance to succeed in the economy of the future.