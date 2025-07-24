ModernGhana logo
Thu, 24 Jul 2025 Chieftaincy & Tradition

Supreme Court reaffirms King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as legitimate Ga Mantse

  Thu, 24 Jul 2025
Supreme Court reaffirms King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as legitimate Ga Mantse

The Supreme Court has by a unanimous decision quashed the Court of Appeal's June 12, 2024, ruling that ordered the restoration of Nii Adama Latse II as the Ga Mantse.

The Court, presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, ruled that the Court of Appeal's decision was made in violation of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II's right to natural justice.

The Supreme Court's decision effectively upholds the status quo, with King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II remaining the recognized Ga Mantse.

The Court's ruling followed an application for Certiorari filed by lawyers of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who challenged the Court of Appeal's decision and same was opposed by the lawyers of Nii Adama Latse II.

On June 12, 2025, the Court of Appeal ordered the National House of Chiefs to restore Nii Adama Latse onto the national register of chiefs as the Ga Mantse (the Paramount Chief of the Ga State) within 14 days.

That was after it upheld a High Court ruling, which first gave the order in November 2021.

It ruled that Nii Adama Latse II's removal from the national register of chiefs was unlawful, as there was no evidence of his valid destoolment.

However, the Supreme Court's latest decision sets aside the Court of Appeal's orders, paving the way for further legal proceedings.

In essence, the Supreme Court's decision means that King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II remains the recognized Ga Mantse for now.

GNA

