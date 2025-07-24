ModernGhana logo
Our Identity In Christ

Romans 3:24 We are justified (declared not guilty of sin).

Romans 8:1 No condemnation awaits us.
Romans 8:2 We are set free from the law of sin that leads to death.

1 Corinthians 1:2 We are sanctified (made holy) and made acceptable in

Jesus Christ.
1 Corinthians 1:30 We are righteous and holy in Christ.

1 Corinthians 15:22 We will be made alive at the resurrection.

2 Corinthians 5:17 We are new creations.

2 Corinthians 5:21 We receive God’s righteousness.

Galatians 5:28 We are one in Christ with all other believers.

Ephesians 1:3 We are blessed with every spiritual blessing in Christ.

Ephesians 1:4 We are holy and blameless.

Ephesians 1:5-6 We are adopted as God’s children.

Ephesians 1:7 Our sins are taken away, and we are forgiven.

Ephesians 1:10-11 We will be brought under Christ’s authority.

Ephesians 1:13 We are identified as belonging to God by the Holy

Spirit.
Ephesians 2:6 We have been raised up to sit with Christ in glory.

Ephesians 2:10 We are God’s work of art.

Ephesians 2:13 We have been brought near to God.

Ephesians 3:6 We share in the promise of blessings through Christ.

Ephesians 3:12 We can come with freedom and confidence into

God’s presence.
Ephesians 5:29-30 We are members of Christ’s body, the church.

Colossians 2:10 We are made complete in Christ.

Colossians 2:11 We are set free from our sinful nature.

2 Timothy 2:10 We will have eternal glory.[1]


Kennedy Adarkwa
Kennedy Adarkwa, © 2025

My name is Kennedy Ahenkora Adarkwa. I hold a PHD in Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. I am a columnist for ModernGhana.Com. I have more than 2 million readers or followers at ModernGhana.Com. Feel free to interact with me in a responsible, respectful, and constructive manner.. More II earned my B.A. Degree from Mid-Continent Baptist College (now Mid-Continent University) in Mayfield, Ky. I hold MDIV with Biblical Languages and a PhD. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas. My family and I make our home in Arlington, Texas. Originally, I was born in Obogu, Ashanti Akim, in Ghana. I'm a naturalized US citizen.
Hobbies: I am an avid reader of Theological and Inspirational books. I like to listen to contemporary praise and worship songs. My favorite contemporary Christian musician is Don Moen. I have great interest in soccer and basketball. My favorite soccer team is Chelsea of Stamford Bridge, London, England, and basketball team is San Antonio Spurs.
I like to preach expository messages. It is my passion.

Member: Society of Biblical Literature & Evangelical Theological Society

Author of:
1. Seeking Freedom for Those in Bondage: Evangelism and Spiritual Warfare in Today’s World
2. Cultivating and Maintaining A Grateful Heart
Available at: www.volumesdirect.com & [email protected]
3. The Anointing of God: Is It for a Select Few? Available at Amazon.com.


