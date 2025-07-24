Our Identity In Christ



Romans 3:24 We are justified (declared not guilty of sin).

Romans 8:1 No condemnation awaits us.

Romans 8:2 We are set free from the law of sin that leads to death.

1 Corinthians 1:2 We are sanctified (made holy) and made acceptable in

Jesus Christ.

1 Corinthians 1:30 We are righteous and holy in Christ.

1 Corinthians 15:22 We will be made alive at the resurrection.

2 Corinthians 5:17 We are new creations.

2 Corinthians 5:21 We receive God’s righteousness.

Galatians 5:28 We are one in Christ with all other believers.

Ephesians 1:3 We are blessed with every spiritual blessing in Christ.

Ephesians 1:4 We are holy and blameless.

Ephesians 1:5-6 We are adopted as God’s children.

Ephesians 1:7 Our sins are taken away, and we are forgiven.

Ephesians 1:10-11 We will be brought under Christ’s authority.

Ephesians 1:13 We are identified as belonging to God by the Holy

Spirit.

Ephesians 2:6 We have been raised up to sit with Christ in glory.

Ephesians 2:10 We are God’s work of art.

Ephesians 2:13 We have been brought near to God.

Ephesians 3:6 We share in the promise of blessings through Christ.

Ephesians 3:12 We can come with freedom and confidence into

God’s presence.

Ephesians 5:29-30 We are members of Christ’s body, the church.

Colossians 2:10 We are made complete in Christ.

Colossians 2:11 We are set free from our sinful nature.

2 Timothy 2:10 We will have eternal glory.[1]



[1]Life Application Study Bible: NIV; Ephesians Chapter 2. If you read and observed them carefully, all the promises are family oriented. They belong to those of us who have received Christ as our Lord and personal Savior. However, the invitation to join the family of Christ is still open for anyone who may come.