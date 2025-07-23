Nkwansec students to resume classes under tight security

Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, Oti Regional Minister, has announced that students of Nkwanta Senior High School (NKWANSEC) will soon return to class under tight security measures.

The decision, aimed at ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment, will see military and police personnel deployed to maintain law and order and protect students until they complete their West Africa Examinations (WAEC) final exams.

The closure of the school was triggered by a disturbing incident in which a final year student was hit by a stray bullet amid the ongoing tribal tensions in the area.

The incident had raised concerns about the safety and security of students in the school, preempting the authorities to take measures to protect the students.

The school’s closure was a precautionary measure to ensure the students’ safety, while the situation is being addressed.

Mr. Gyapong made this known during a regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) meeting at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality.

He assured that the security measures would allow students to focus on their studies without fear of disturbances.

Addressing Departmental Heads and Agencies, he said military and police personnel would be stationed to maintain order and protect students.

Mr. Gyapong also said the measures aimed to create a secure atmosphere for students to study and sit for their exams without disruptions.

He however, assured the public that security would be maintained until the students complete their exams, enabling them to achieve their academic goals without any hindrances.

He urged the nine Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region to work together to bring an end to the ongoing tribal tensions in the area.

He emphasized that the security situation in Nkwanta South was a concern for all districts and municipalities, and that a collective effort was needed to address the issue.

Mr. Gyapong tasked the leaders to contribute suggestions and ideas that would help end the tribal conflicts.

In addition, he stressed that every district and municipality had a role to play in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The Minister encouraged the MDCEs to think beyond their individual districts and work towards a common goal towards peace and security.

GNA