Nigerian galamsey operator Arrested Over Violent Robbery of MoMo Vendor in Accra

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian national, Emmanuel Okafor Chukwuma, in connection with a violent armed robbery targeting a Mobile Money vendor at Avenor in Accra.

According to a statement issued by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Greater Accra Police, Chukwuma, an illegal miner known to operate in the galamsey sector, was captured after a botched getaway attempt.

The brazen attack occurred on the evening of Sunday, June 30, 2025, around 8:30 p.m., as the vendor was attending to her business.

Investigations revealed that Chukwuma and an accomplice, identified only as Emeka, rode into the scene on an unregistered motorbike. The two confronted the vendor at gunpoint, demanding cash. In the course of the robbery, Chukwuma allegedly fired three warning shots, one of which struck the victim in the left leg. Fearing for her life, the woman surrendered her bag containing GH₵20,000.

As the robbers attempted to flee, a vigilant bystander gave chase and raised an alarm. The commotion drew others to the scene, resulting in a dramatic pursuit that ended with the robbers crashing their motorbike. Chukwuma was arrested on the spot, but his accomplice managed to escape.

During interrogation, Chukwuma confessed in his caution statement, disclosing that he and Emeka had carefully planned the robbery and intended to flee to Nigeria immediately after. He confirmed they had already secured travel tickets.

Chukwuma has since been charged and remanded into custody by the court, with his next appearance scheduled for July 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the victim’s bag—recovered with GH₵9,000 still inside—has been returned to her.

“The Accra Regional Police Command commends the bravery and support of the public. We assure the public of ongoing efforts to apprehend Emelca, the other accomplice on the run, and urge everyone to continue supporting the Police by reporting suspicious activities via 18555 or 191,” the police statement read.

Read the full statement below:

