Asante Mampong Chiefs kick against appointment of Yakubu Issifu as MCE; demand an Asante not Northerner

Some Chiefs and Elders of Asante Mampong have raised strong concerns over the appointment of Yakubu Issifu, a Northerner, as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

They have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider the decision and remove the newly appointed official.

Some aggrieved supporters of the party in the Constituency stormed the party’s office on Thursday, April 10, 2025, vandalising property and setting some items ablaze outside the premises.

The youth claimed they had received information that one Esther Dwomoh had been nominated for the MCE position, though there had been no official communication from the Presidency.

According to them, three individuals, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate Yakubu Issifu, the current Constituency Chairman Mohammed Kamil, and Imoro Iddrisu, were shortlisted after the vetting, and they insist one of them must be nominated.

The elders highlighted that the past indiscipline actions by some supporters of the NDC in the area about the appointment of an Asante person as MCE remain unresolved, emphasizing that the appointment of a Northerner could fuel unnecessary tension

According to the elders, the manner in which the appointment was made was disrespectful to the local community, citing that some members of the NDC have openly declared their refusal to accept an Asante as MCE in the constituency.

The elders intimated that a reconsideration of the newly appointed Mampong MCE will aid in maintaining peace in the area, citing that the indigenous people are unhappy with the appointment