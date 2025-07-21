ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Mampong Chiefs kick against appointment of Yakubu Issifu as MCE; demand an Asante not Northerner

By Bismark Appiah Kubi II Contributor
Social News Asante Mampong Chiefs kick against appointment of Yakubu Issifu as MCE; demand an Asante not Northerner
MON, 21 JUL 2025

Some Chiefs and Elders of Asante Mampong have raised strong concerns over the appointment of Yakubu Issifu, a Northerner, as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

They have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider the decision and remove the newly appointed official.

Some aggrieved supporters of the party in the Constituency stormed the party’s office on Thursday, April 10, 2025, vandalising property and setting some items ablaze outside the premises.

The youth claimed they had received information that one Esther Dwomoh had been nominated for the MCE position, though there had been no official communication from the Presidency.

According to them, three individuals, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate Yakubu Issifu, the current Constituency Chairman Mohammed Kamil, and Imoro Iddrisu, were shortlisted after the vetting, and they insist one of them must be nominated.

The elders highlighted that the past indiscipline actions by some supporters of the NDC in the area about the appointment of an Asante person as MCE remain unresolved, emphasizing that the appointment of a Northerner could fuel unnecessary tension

According to the elders, the manner in which the appointment was made was disrespectful to the local community, citing that some members of the NDC have openly declared their refusal to accept an Asante as MCE in the constituency.

The elders intimated that a reconsideration of the newly appointed Mampong MCE will aid in maintaining peace in the area, citing that the indigenous people are unhappy with the appointment

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah I disagree with decision to elect NPP communication directors — Ahiagbah fights ...

2 hours ago

Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson

2 hours ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward K. Omane Boamah Defence Minister Omane Boamah to outline security priorities at Government Accou...

2 hours ago

President Mahama speaking at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Sunday, July 20 Auditor-General report is ready, contractors who received double payment will be...

3 hours ago

Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama reassures Ghanaians Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama rea...

3 hours ago

Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference

3 hours ago

Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase

3 hours ago

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang West Africa needs inclusive strategy to tackle money laundering, terrorism finan...

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama must now walk the talk on his pledge to end galamsey — UTAG

3 hours ago

UTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. Akudugu We’ll go on strike if Mahama fails to end galamsey urgently as he promised — UTA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line