Rabito Clinic targets underserved areas with 19th branch opening at Ashongman Estate

Rabito Clinic, a leader in dermatology care, has opened its 19th branch at Ashongman Estate in Accra as part of efforts to expand access to quality healthcare.

The new facility, equipped with a pharmacy, laboratory and other essential amenities, is set to deliver comprehensive medical and cosmetic services to address the rising health needs of the community and surrounding areas.

This branch adds to Rabito’s network of clinics across the country, with a focus on delivering holistic care that extends beyond skin diseases.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Friday, July 18, the Founder and Executive Chairman, Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, reaffirmed the clinic’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery through innovation, professional excellence and patient-centered care.

“The skin is not just about beauty; it reflects your overall health. From your nails to your hair and even mucous membranes, we educate people to care for their skin and avoid harmful practices like bleaching, which could lead to cancer,” he added.

On his part, Rabito’s CEO, Mr. Banguu Delle, said the Ashongman Estate branch was strategically sited to serve over 100,000 residents in the area.

He disclosed that the clinic has introduced telehealth and cosmetic dermatology services to make healthcare more modern and accessible.

“This location was carefully chosen to bring care closer to the people. We are also introducing services like hair removal, tattoo removal and advanced facials to reduce the need for Ghanaians to travel abroad for these procedures,” he added.

The Medical Director, Dr. Koma S. Jehu-Appiah, urged staff at the new branch to uphold Rabito’s legacy of quality care, stressing that patients expect nothing less.

“It’s not the building that defines us; it’s the quality of work we deliver. Let’s bring the same excellence Rabito is known for to Ashongman so every patient feels confident in our care,” he said.

Rabito Clinic offers services in medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, general medicine, gynecology, neurology, dentistry and virtual consultations via its MyCareMobile platform.

The opening comes as the clinic marks 50 years of providing health and dermatological care, with Prof. Delle championing a mission to make Ghana a global example by eliminating skin bleaching.