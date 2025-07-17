Ghana ready to partner ECOWAS in fight against money laundering — Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with other ECOWAS member states to combat illicit financial flows, money laundering, and terrorist financing that continue to undermine the region’s stability and development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the country remains focused on strengthening its financial systems and aligning its frameworks with international anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) standards.

This assurance was given on Thursday by Ambassador Mrs Perpetua O. Dufu, the Coordinating Director, Multilateral and International Organisation of the Ministry at the opening of a two-day seminar organised by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) on Thursday, July 17.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the sector minister, Ms Dufu highlighted the damaging effects of financial crimes on national economies and public trust in institutions.

“Let me assure you that Ghana, through the ECOWAS National Office, stands ready to work with GIABA and the ECOWAS Commission to reinforce regional resilience, strengthen national frameworks and enhance our shared security,” Ms Dufu stated.

“Money laundering and related financial crimes are not abstract technical challenges. They are real and have devastating impacts, including weakening public institutions, distorting our economies, and fueling insecurity across borders.”

She commended GIABA for convening the seminar, describing it as “both timely and strategic” as the region prepares for the third round of mutual evaluations.

The event, held from July 17–18, 2025, brought together ECOWAS Resident Representatives from all member states to discuss their role in advancing GIABA’s mandate.