ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana ready to partner ECOWAS in fight against money laundering — Foreign Affairs Ministry

Cybercrime Ambassador Mrs Perpetua O. Dufu, the Coordinating Director, Multilateral and International Organisation
THU, 17 JUL 2025
Ambassador Mrs Perpetua O. Dufu, the Coordinating Director, Multilateral and International Organisation

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with other ECOWAS member states to combat illicit financial flows, money laundering, and terrorist financing that continue to undermine the region’s stability and development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the country remains focused on strengthening its financial systems and aligning its frameworks with international anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) standards.

This assurance was given on Thursday by Ambassador Mrs Perpetua O. Dufu, the Coordinating Director, Multilateral and International Organisation of the Ministry at the opening of a two-day seminar organised by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) on Thursday, July 17.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the sector minister, Ms Dufu highlighted the damaging effects of financial crimes on national economies and public trust in institutions.

“Let me assure you that Ghana, through the ECOWAS National Office, stands ready to work with GIABA and the ECOWAS Commission to reinforce regional resilience, strengthen national frameworks and enhance our shared security,” Ms Dufu stated.

“Money laundering and related financial crimes are not abstract technical challenges. They are real and have devastating impacts, including weakening public institutions, distorting our economies, and fueling insecurity across borders.”

She commended GIABA for convening the seminar, describing it as “both timely and strategic” as the region prepares for the third round of mutual evaluations.

The event, held from July 17–18, 2025, brought together ECOWAS Resident Representatives from all member states to discuss their role in advancing GIABA’s mandate.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Two NPP members seek court injunction to halt party’s extraordinary delegates conference Two NPP members seek court injunction to halt party’s extraordinary delegates co...

3 hours ago

24-hour Economy can increase pace of economic growth and development – Serbian Foreign Minister 24-hour Economy can increase pace of economic growth and development – Serbian F...

3 hours ago

President Mahama announces “Greater Kumasi By-Pass” Project under Big Push President Mahama announces “Greater Kumasi By-Pass” Project under 'Big Push'

3 hours ago

Nkwanta Chiefs embark on peace talks to end violence Nkwanta Chiefs embark on peace talks to end violence

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Galamsey fight: NDC has started singing the same lullaby NPP sang — Franklin Cud...

3 hours ago

A Managing Legal Practitioner, Gloria Ofori-Boadu NDC gov’t should consult Hawa Koomson for her template on aquaculture — Gloria O...

5 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Ernest Kofi Davis Operationalize the reinstatement of PTAs with immediate effect — GES to schools

5 hours ago

Igbo King has abandoned idea of establishing kingdom in Ghana — Ablakwa Igbo King has abandoned idea of establishing kingdom in Ghana — Ablakwa

5 hours ago

Ghana, China strengthen bilateral ties through collaborative security initiatives Ghana, China strengthen bilateral ties through collaborative security initiative...

6 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North and a member of the Education Committee, Eric Edem Agbana Scholarship Authority Bill will end nepotism, corruption and political patronage...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line