Why Chimamanda Believes In Peter Obi

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s recent X (formerly Twitter) post struck a chord across Nigeria’s political landscape: “I discovered that no one support Peter Obi because of what to benefit from him but to see the country work again. I don't think anyone should be preached to on who to support.” At first glance, it is a simple affirmation of independent thought. But peel back the layers, and you will find that Adichie’s words carry a potent political message rooted in Obi’s proven track record of genuine leadership. As she implies, Obi’s appeal is purpose-driven, not profit-driven. His leadership is not transactional. It is transformational.

To fully appreciate Adichie’s insight, we must examine the evidence that validates her sentiment: the leadership qualities Peter Obi exhibits, without a doubt, cut across competence, capacity, character, and compassion, and they are unarguably the virtues that make support for him a principled choice, not a calculation of personal gain.

Peter Obi is not your run-of-the-mill Nigerian politician. His academic and professional credentials are formidable. A graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Obi further enhanced his expertise with executive training at global institutions like Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, and the London School of Economics

He cut his teeth in banking before entering public office, including a spell as Anambra State governor from 2006 to 2014

Under Obi’s watch, Anambra State claimed the top spot in education in Nigeria, largely driven by his signature “ANIDS” model; a framework emphasizing demand-driven budgeting, accountability, and infrastructure investment

His government funded education at levels exceeding the national average, collaborating with international agencies like the World Bank and UNICEF. The result? Schools improved systems, better student access, and Anambra’s benchmark status.

Let us put this in context: With Nigeria financial mismanagement and misplaced priorities, there is no denying the fact that his track record demonstrates that well-resourced governance, when applied intelligently, can deliver real progress.

As leadership is not just about being smart, but having the strength to deliver, it is obvious that Peter Obi’s tenure in Anambra was anything but ceremonial. He dismantled entrenched criminal networks, including the notorious Bakassi Boys, and reinstated law and order in troubled zones like Upper Iweka, while maintaining budget prudence

.But his capacity extends beyond state-level reforms. As presidential candidate in 2023 for Nigeria's Labour Party, he galvanized a nationwide youth-driven movement, “Obidients” that challenged the political status quo. His message struck hard: elect leaders of competence, capacity, character, and compassion, not ones propped up by tribe and religion

Obi’s call to action is stark: political leadership must be held accountable, or the cycle of suffering continues.

Chimamanda’s assertion, that support for Obi is not transactional, rings true precisely because of his unassailable integrity. Remember the slogan "Go and verify!"? Thousands of young Nigerians were urged to scrutinize his record, and found no skeletons

Academic observers note Obi’s hallmark traits: frugality, humility, self-efficacy, and skilled public management. Under his administration, even senior prefects in Anambra schools had a direct line to the governor, his personal phone number, signaling transparency, trust, and accountability

From scholarships to school repairs, from road projects to healthcare facilities, Obi’s leadership has consistently prioritized utility, not optics. That is why support for him cannot be summed up as quid pro quo; it is a bet on a cleaner, more accountable government.

When national tragedies strike, leadership is measured not by speeches but by presence. Obi understands this. In June 2025, he contrasted Nigeria’s apathetic response to floods and massacres with the swift action of some global leaders, Prime Ministers showing up on the ground, wrapping victims in empathy. He decried "leadership without empathy, without accountability, and without a human face"

That voice, moral, outraged, and compassionate, is rare in Nigeria’s political class. Obi’s concern for vulnerable populations, especially in education and security, demonstrates a leader guided by conscience.

Chimamanda’s observation that “no one support Peter Obi to benefit personally” underscores his independence from Nigeria’s patronage politics. He did not emerge from elite godfather networks, nor did he ascend via ethnic favoritism. Instead, he built credibility through results and gained legitimacy through mass admiration, not payday schemes.

Data supports this: Labour Party’s surge among youth in 2023 was not driven by traditional party machinery, it was driven by hope, reform, and the belief that governance could be different.

Adichie’s point is direct: Nigerians responded to what Obi stood for, not what they could extract from him.

Chimamanda also rejects being “preached to on who to support.” This speaks volumes. In patronage politics, allegiance is sold; voters are preached to. Obi’s approach, by contrast, invites scrutiny and emphasizes shared values. It rejects manipulation and instead engages citizens.

Consider this: leaders who rely on ethnicity or religion seek transactional support, votes for favors. Obi sought transformational support, votes for reform. He asked Nigerians to elevate values over identities. It’s a paradigm shift, and a dignified one.

Chimamanda’s words are not naive optimism, they are faith in political change. She sees a candidate whose leadership instills citizen ownership, not donor dependency. Supporting Obi is not subscribing to a cult of personality; it is endorsing a vision of accountable citizenship.

She is also refusing the dangerous narrative that politicians and citizens are locked in zero-sum games where support always equals personal benefit. Her statement insists: what if support was simply support, for progress?

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has always championed agency and critical thought. By affirming that "no one supports Peter Obi to benefit, they support him to see Nigeria work again," she’s validating a national yearning for a values-based, competence-led, compassion-infused government. She’s declaring that Obi is not a vessel for greed, he’s a torchbearer for transformation.

In a country where political loyalty is too often an investment, her endorsement reshapes the narrative: what if it is about service, not sales? What if is about collective upliftment, not private gain?

For those seeking real change, this is not hyperbole at all, it is a calculated, evidence-backed assertion: Peter Obi embodies the leadership qualities Nigeria desperately needs. And supporting him, for all the right reasons, could be the beginning of our redemption, not for individuals, but for our nation as a whole.