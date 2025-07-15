ModernGhana logo
Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council denounces alleged Chief of Agona Abodom, cancels 2025 Akwambo Festival

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
TUE, 15 JUL 2025

The Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council has publicly denounced Opanin Kwesi Gyan, also known as Frank Asiedu, declaring that he is not and has never been the chief of Agona Abodom.

The Council described him as an "imposter" and warned the public against recognizing or engaging with him in any capacity as a traditional leader.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Agona Nyakrom on Monday, July 14, organised to clarify the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in Agona Abodom. Nana Kojo Amuakwa V, Kontihene of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, delivered the official statement on behalf of the Council.

"Our attention has been drawn to circulating videos telling reporters of a breakaway of Asona Family of Agona Abodom from the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area. The Traditional Council has engaged several relevant institutions to bring the matter to a swift resolution, but all efforts have proven futile,” the statement said.

“In the light of the above, the Traditional Council wishes to inform all and sundry that Opanin Kwesi Gyan aka Frank Asiedu is not a chief of Agona Abodom and has never been a chief and wishes to categorically state that he is an IMPOSTER.”

The Council further announced the cancellation of the proposed 2025 Akwambo Festival of Agona Abodom, which was scheduled for early August, citing the unresolved nature of the chieftaincy dispute.

“As at now, there is no person installed as Chief of Agona Abodom,” the statement emphasized. “The Traditional Council will communicate through the same medium when all issues concerning the Agona Abodom chieftaincy dispute have been resolved by the Judicial Committee and a legitimate chief installed.”

The Council also cautioned government agencies, institutions, and the public not to engage with anyone claiming to be the chief of Agona Abodom, or with any persons acting on behalf of such individuals.

“Anyone who does so does it at their own peril,” the statement warned. “Any chief found to be an accomplice in this matter will be dealt with appropriately.”

Earlier, the Omanhene of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council, Okofo Katakyie Nyarku Eku X, expressed concern over developments in Agona Abodom, describing the situation as a serious breach of custom and tradition. He disclosed that the Agona Abodom Divisional Council, under the regency of Nana Owirow XIV, had presented Opanin Kwesi Gyan as the divisional chief-elect. The nomination was initially approved by the Traditional Council.

A 14-day installation notice was duly posted in line with customary procedures. However, before the notice period elapsed, a formal petition was filed at the Judicial Committee challenging both the kingmakers and the nomination of Opanin Kwesi Gyan. As a result, the Traditional Council suspended all processes until the matter is adjudicated.

Despite this, the Council says it was later informed that a new chief—Nana Osam Dadzie Obrempong XI—had been installed, in direct violation of tradition and without the Council’s approval.

The situation escalated when Nana Obrempong XI, during his installation, declared that Agona Abodom had withdrawn from the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council. This development has deepened the rift between the Asona Royal Family, who claim to be the rightful kingmakers, and the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council.

The Council has vowed to pursue all legal and customary channels to restore order and ensure that the chieftaincy of Agona Abodom is resolved lawfully.

