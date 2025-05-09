Bolga: Reverend Ntim Fordjour highlights impacts of Bawumia's "Thank You Tour" on URA Sunrise

The airwaves of GBC URA Radio (89.7 MHz) in Bolgatanga came alive with political discussion on Monday, May 5, 2025, as Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member of Parliament for Defense and Interior, appeared on the URA Sunrise morning show.

The program, hosted by Kimo, spotlights developmental, political, and community matters across Ghana. A key segment of the day’s broadcast focused on the ongoing “Thank You Tour” by His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Vice President and former flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is visiting the Upper East Region to express appreciation for the region’s support.

Reverend Ntim Fordjour, joined by the NPP’s Upper East Regional Communications Director, arrived at the studios dressed in white—a gesture Kimo humorously remarked as symbolizing a "happy day" tied to the tour. The interview, which began shortly after 9:00 a.m., gave Reverend Ntim the opportunity to explain the purpose and significance of Dr. Bawumia’s visit.

Kimo welcomed the guests warmly, and Reverend Ntim responded in kind, expressing his delight at being in the Upper East and on the show. Central to their conversation was the theme of gratitude. Reverend Ntim emphasized that the tour aimed to sincerely thank the people of the Upper East for their continued support. He noted the warm reception Dr. Bawumia had received throughout the visit.

Later in the interview, Reverend Ntim offered his “last words for the people of Bolga,” saying “Ye Bilika, Mposia,” which means “Good morning, thank you very much” in the local dialect. He expressed how much he had enjoyed his time in the region and looked forward to returning.

He also conveyed Dr. Bawumia’s appreciation to all—those who voted, those who campaigned, and even those who did not participate in the last elections. Looking to the future, Reverend Ntim expressed hope that “when presented with another opportunity to vote, the people would do him kind for the sake of restoring the fortunes of this country” and back Dr. Bawumia’s vision for national progress.

Touching on a broader message during the discussion, Reverend Ntim addressed the need for responsible communication. He urged young people in particular to avoid damaging others’ reputations, warning that defamatory speech carries legal consequences. He stressed that offenders would be held accountable and could not expect help covering damages awarded by the courts.

The interview provided a platform not only to amplify the message of Dr. Bawumia’s “Thank You Tour” but also to reinforce values of appreciation, civic responsibility, and ethical conduct. Through Reverend Ntim’s remarks, listeners in Bolgatanga and the wider Upper East Region gained insight into the political outreach underway and the values guiding the NPP’s engagement with the public.