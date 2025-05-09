ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 09 May 2025 Social News

Bolga: Reverend Ntim Fordjour highlights impacts of Bawumia's "Thank You Tour" on URA Sunrise

By Atuimah Valerius II Contributor
Bolga: Reverend Ntim Fordjour highlights impacts of Bawumias Thank You Tour on URA Sunrise

The airwaves of GBC URA Radio (89.7 MHz) in Bolgatanga came alive with political discussion on Monday, May 5, 2025, as Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member of Parliament for Defense and Interior, appeared on the URA Sunrise morning show.

The program, hosted by Kimo, spotlights developmental, political, and community matters across Ghana. A key segment of the day’s broadcast focused on the ongoing “Thank You Tour” by His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Vice President and former flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is visiting the Upper East Region to express appreciation for the region’s support.

Reverend Ntim Fordjour, joined by the NPP’s Upper East Regional Communications Director, arrived at the studios dressed in white—a gesture Kimo humorously remarked as symbolizing a "happy day" tied to the tour. The interview, which began shortly after 9:00 a.m., gave Reverend Ntim the opportunity to explain the purpose and significance of Dr. Bawumia’s visit.

Kimo welcomed the guests warmly, and Reverend Ntim responded in kind, expressing his delight at being in the Upper East and on the show. Central to their conversation was the theme of gratitude. Reverend Ntim emphasized that the tour aimed to sincerely thank the people of the Upper East for their continued support. He noted the warm reception Dr. Bawumia had received throughout the visit.

Later in the interview, Reverend Ntim offered his “last words for the people of Bolga,” saying “Ye Bilika, Mposia,” which means “Good morning, thank you very much” in the local dialect. He expressed how much he had enjoyed his time in the region and looked forward to returning.

He also conveyed Dr. Bawumia’s appreciation to all—those who voted, those who campaigned, and even those who did not participate in the last elections. Looking to the future, Reverend Ntim expressed hope that “when presented with another opportunity to vote, the people would do him kind for the sake of restoring the fortunes of this country” and back Dr. Bawumia’s vision for national progress.

Touching on a broader message during the discussion, Reverend Ntim addressed the need for responsible communication. He urged young people in particular to avoid damaging others’ reputations, warning that defamatory speech carries legal consequences. He stressed that offenders would be held accountable and could not expect help covering damages awarded by the courts.

The interview provided a platform not only to amplify the message of Dr. Bawumia’s “Thank You Tour” but also to reinforce values of appreciation, civic responsibility, and ethical conduct. Through Reverend Ntim’s remarks, listeners in Bolgatanga and the wider Upper East Region gained insight into the political outreach underway and the values guiding the NPP’s engagement with the public.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Police arrest two suspectsover Kokoase womans death Police arrest two suspects over Kokoase woman's death

2 hours ago

Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampotells Police Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampo tells Police

2 hours ago

Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy

2 hours ago

Consular General at the United States Embassy in Ghana, Elliot Fertik Your interview, not documents, will decide your visa fate — US Embassy to applic...

3 hours ago

Police on manhunt for suspect in connection with death of his girlfriend Police on manhunt for suspect in connection with death of his girlfriend

3 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin If I stop politics today I'll preach the word of God, I have been dreaming about...

3 hours ago

Ketu South: Grave looting as five bodies desecrated with bodies parts missing at Amefinukope Ketu South: Grave looting as five bodies desecrated with bodies parts missing at...

3 hours ago

Akosombo Dam spillage justified but flood controls measures inadequate — Technical Report Akosombo Dam spillage justified but flood controls measures inadequate — Technic...

3 hours ago

Hopeson Keku addressing the media Angry NDC youth protest against return of former Ashanti DVLA Director Amos Abek...

3 hours ago

Malik Basintale distributes 125 bags of maize from YEA farm to SHSs in Bono and Bono East regions Malik Basintale distributes 125 bags of maize from YEA farm to SHSs in Bono and ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line