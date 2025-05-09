U.S. donates $6 million worth of armoured vehicles to GAF to boost national and regional security

The United States Government has donated 14 mine-resistant, ambush-protected armored personnel carriers (APCs) valued at over $6 million to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The official hand over, which took place on Wednesday at Burma Camp in Accra, symbolized the deepening of the U.S. and Ghana security partnership and a demonstration of the bilateral defence cooperation between the countries.

The Puma M36 vehicles, designed for enhanced troop protection and mobility, are expected to significantly strengthen the operational readiness of the GAF, particularly in counter-terrorism and border security operations.

The APCs are expected to boost the country's capacity to respond to emerging threats and safeguard its territorial integrity.

More than 40 Ghanaian soldiers have undergone comprehensive training in operating and maintaining the APCs over the past four weeks.

Madam Virginia Palmer, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, who led the American delegation at the brief ceremony, said the gesture was more than a transfer of military equipment, but symbolized values, cooperation, and deeply held mutual respect that defined the decades-long relationship between the U.S. and Ghana.

Ambassador Palmer noted the important role Ghana played in regional security, particularly along its northern border, and expressed optimism that the vehicles would augment its security efforts.

She added that Ghana's contributions to peacekeeping missions and multinational military exercises – such as Flintlock and African Lion – underscored its position as a reliable partner in advancing global peace and stability.

“These APCs support the GAF's mission of ensuring peace and border integrity, which makes both Ghana and the United States safer,” she remarked, and added that “They are part of a broader commitment that includes continued training and joint operations.”

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Ghana's Minister of Defence, expressed profound appreciation to the U.S. government for the donation, describing it as generous and strategic.

He said, “This occasion is not just a symbol of the enduring partnership between our two countries. It is a tangible expression of our shared commitment to peace, stability, and security within Ghana and across the West African sub-region.”

The Minister also praised the professionalism of the Ghana Armed Forces, urging them to carry out their duties with renewed confidence and a heightened sense of responsibility.

The U.S. government has over the years provided various forms of logistical and operational support to the GAF, including boats, mobile field hospitals, and infrastructure to enhance Ghana's defense capacity.

The event was attended by senior Ghanaian military officials, representatives of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and members of the diplomatic community.

The donation coincided with Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), marking the end of World War II in Europe – a symbolic alignment underscoring the U.S.’s continued pursuit of global peace and security.

GNA