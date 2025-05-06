For NPP to be taken seriously, it must go back to its tradition — Prof Gyampo

ModernGhana logo
Renowned political scientist and Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers' Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to return to its founding values if it wants to be taken seriously again.

He said the party has lost its soul and tradition due to the kind of leadership it currently has.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV, Prof Gyampo stressed that the NPP can regain public admiration only if it reconnects with its founding ideals.

“The party has lost its soul because of the calibre of people it has recruited to lead it. For the NPP to be taken seriously again, it must retrace its roots to its tradition,” he said.

Prof Gyampo said the NPP, which was originally an elitist party that encouraged constructive debate and learning, now sponsors personal attacks on social media.

“NPP is an elitist party. It’s not a mass party. It must go back to its tradition. The NPP used to believe in healthy debate — not in sponsoring small boys on social media to insult people they should be learning from,” he observed.

He contrasted the current state of the party with the leadership of its founding figures like BJ Da Rocha and Haruna Esseku, whom he described as principled and effective.

“I used to work with Mr. BJ Da Rocha. When he retired, he often came to the IEA. I also interacted with people like Haruna Esseku and others. I know what they stood for and how they managed the affairs of the party,” Prof Gyampo recalled.

